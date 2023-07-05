11 Slime-Green Nail Ideas That Drip With Bold Color

Whenever we think of green nails, our minds immediately jump to polish shades in the dark green or olive green family. However, there are so many other variations worth considering, like slime green. The hue is incredibly bold, bright, and surprisingly versatile. Need proof? We've rounded up 11 slime-green nail ideas below. You'll want to recreate them all—we swear.
Classic Slime Green Nails
If you want to keep things classic and simple, opt for a slime green mani sans nail art. Use Cirque Colors' Nail Polish ($13) in C.R.E.A.M. to achieve this exact color.
Slime-Green Drip Nails
This mani plays into the slime theme, featuring a drip effect at the cuticle. Here, the manicurist fully embraced the spookiness of the look by using a glow-in-the-dark base polish.
Lemon Lime Nails
This mani is giving major lemon lime vibes. The touch of yellow perfectly complements the green. To achieve the shimmery effect, top off your slime-green mani with a clear glitter polish.
Edgy Slime Green Nails
There's so much to love about this mani—from the abstract slime-green design to the squared tips. At first glance, this eye-catching design might seem anything but low-maintenance, but that's precisely the case here. Thanks to the nude base that embraces negative space, no one will notice as your nails grow out, so you can sport this style for weeks.
Green and Gold Nails
If you need proof that slime-green nails are trending, look at Hailey Bieber's nails for Coachella. She elevated the highlighter-worthy hue with 3D chrome gold squiggles.
Combo Nails
Flames, hearts, florals, squiggles, and checkerboards make for a greatest-hits collection of nail art designs. The fact that the nail art is slime green makes it feel even cooler.
Glitter Bomb Nails
This mani is like a rave for your fingertips. The slime-green hue has a coat of iridescent polish just at the top half of the nails for a touch of sparkle and shimmer that catches the light just right.
Mix and Match Nails
This nail design is totally reminiscent of The Powerpuff Girls' iconic heart designs. We especially love how each nail features different art, making this mani completely unique.
Silver and Slime Nails
This mani offers a creamier take on slime-green nails, pairing the vibrant color with a softer green polish. While this nail design may look complicated, watch this tutorial, and you’ll see you can do it too. The secret to achieving the multi-layered green base is by applying the polish with a sponge and then painting silver chrome powder on top for an extra pop.
Green, Black, and White Nails
As you can see, you can never go wrong with a mismatched mani. This design not only plays with slime green and light green polish; it also incorporates bold black and white shades to create a one-of-a-kind look.
Watermelon Nails
These pink and green nails instantly remind us of watermelons. Achieve this blobby manicure by using Kokoist Color Gel ($11) in Neon Toy Green and Luxapolish Gel Color ($17) in Don't Trip.