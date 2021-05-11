11 Slider Workouts to Burn Out Your Core, Glutes, and Arms

Sliders—also commonly referred to as gliders—might look harmless. But these little discs can seriously increase the intensity of your workout, transforming seemingly simple movements into core- and glute-busting moves that target multiple muscle groups simultaneously. “Sliders exercises are phenomenal for tightening the core,” says certified personal trainer and Housework founder Sydney Miller. “They create a level of instability that elevates standard exercises like lunges and planks.”

Other pros? They are seriously inexpensive, portable, and can be used just about anywhere, making sliders a no-brainer for at-home or on-the-go workouts. All you need is a set of sliders, and these 11 detailed exercises demonstrated by Miller.