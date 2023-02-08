7 Benefits of Sleeping with an Eye Mask, According to a Derm and a Sleep Coach

We’ve all asked ourselves how we can get a better night's sleep at one point or another. There's no straightforward answer, so naturally, everyone has their own approach. For some people, it's all about having your room at the perfect temperature. Others swear by layering on weighted blankets to reduce anxiety. And of course, you can also try a classic: slipping on an eye mask. This option happens to look super chic, because who doesn’t want to channel their inner Blair Waldorf? But believe it or not, there are actual advantages beyond the aesthetics.

Before we dive into the benefits, you should know a few things before picking out your eye mask of choice, starting with fabric. “Stick to natural fibers like silk, which have been shown at a microscopic level to be softer and gentler on the skin barrier and try to avoid synthetics like polyester,” says board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD. That being said, don’t forget to clean your eye mask regularly—it's up against your face all night, after all. “Just like any garment that comes in direct contact with the skin, it needs to be washed regularly,” Zeichner tells us. “You may need to wash the mask daily, especially if you did not wash your face before bed or if there is heavy sweating.”

Meet the Expert Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

David Rubin is a certified sleep science coach and the director of product testing at The Sleep Doctor.

You also will want to find the right fit. “Before you buy a sleep mask, consider where the strap will hit, your sleep position, and the relative size you need,” says certified sleep science coach David Rubin. “If you have sensitive ears or are a side sleeper, look for a mask with a strap that hits above the ears to avoid added pressure. If you switch positions while sleeping, you'll want a mask with a tighter-fitting, more adjustable strap.” And once you find a good sleep mask for you, be careful not to tie it too tight, as Zeichner warns this can lead to wrinkling and skin trauma.

Ahead, Zeichner and Rubin tell us all about the main benefits of sleeping with an eye mask. Warning: We can’t stop you (or blame you) if you feel the need to buy an eye mask for every day of the week.

