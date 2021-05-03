10 Slam Ball Exercises To Power Up Your Workout

With a growing array of gym accessories to work the body from all angles, you are forgiven if those slam balls stacking the gym shelf go unnoticed. However, you might want to think twice during your next workout; this versatile piece of equipment has many benefits, from improving cardio endurance and building strength to improving your power. How? The experts explain it all.

Meet the Expert Shay Haddow is a fitness and empowerment coach.

Natasha Caleel is a certified personal trainer and owner of Fit Mama Santa Barbara.

What Exactly Are Slam Balls?

We are referring to those round weighted balls you may have given a side glance. “These weighted, rubber-coated balls can be used for explosive exercises, and, contrary to medicine balls, are designed for throwing, so the ball doesn’t bounce back or break,” explains Fitness and Empowerment Coach Shay Haddow, “They can also be used for basic weight-lifting and cardio exercises.”

And, if you want to spice up your routine, slam balls are perfect for adding a creative spark to the workout. “You can use slam balls as a replacement for many resistance exercises, such as front squats, deadlifts, or overhead press, or you can throw them around as part of a HIIT workout,” outlines Certified Personal Trainer Natasha Caleel.

Best of all, you can perform an all-over body routine with nothing more than this simple yet powerful piece of equipment.

Why Should We Use Them In Our Workouts?

Slam balls serve multiple functions in your workout to enhance the challenge of different training styles. For example, according to Caleel, rotational twists performed with a slam ball effectively build strength and increase your heart rate (given the added weight). They will help elevate your overall fitness faster.“It also lends itself to more interesting and fun workouts, and as most slam ball movements require multiple muscle groups, gives you the most bang for your buck.”

Alongside this, they are a go-to for enhancing or developing your functional power. “This is harder to achieve with traditional free-weights, but given the nature of slam balls, they are one of the more effective ways to improve core strength and control,” outlines Haddow. And the benefits don’t stop there. “Training with a slam ball directly translates to athletic performance and activities outside of the gym, which makes it a powerful tool in improving overall athletic performance and hand-eye coordination.”

How Do You Decide On An Appropriate Weight?

Keep in mind: slam balls are not one-size-fits-all. Given their availability in a range of weight options, what you select “depends on your current strength level, experience, and goals,” warns Haddow. “Generally speaking, if your goal is cardio-focused, meaning a higher rep count, opt for a lighter slam ball, something between 10-20 lbs.” On the contrary, if building strength and power are on the agenda, a heavier ball (20-30 lbs) will be more suitable.

As Caleel puts it: “You want the weight to be challenging but not impossible,” meaning it tires and tests you without depleting you of all energy. “If you’re aiming to complete a set of 10 repetitions, you want a weight that’s progressively harder for the last few repetitions.” Remember, slam balls can easily exceed 50 pounds in weight, so make sure to pick up one you can comfortably throw, over and over.

10 Slam Ball Exercises From The Experts

The following exercises can be completed in a rep format, such as three sets of 10, or in a timed cardio circuit.