Skunk Hair is Trending—These Are Our Favorite Ways to Wear It

Chunky highlights may be a thing of the past, but their high-contrast allure is back and stronger than ever. 'Skunk hair' is the latest color trend, and it's nothing short of a bold expression. This dual-tone declaration ditches all the hair color rules we've followed in the last decade that prioritize a soft and natural blend. 'Skunk hair' is a vibrant color-blocking of light and dark butting right up against each other. We've rounded up everything you need to know about the trend, including playful and celeb-approved inspiration, as well as expert input from NYC colorist Jackson Heller of Suite Caroline salon. Below, 10 ways to wear skunk hair color.
Meet the Expert
- Jackson Heller is a NYC colorist at Suite Caroline salon.
Skunk Hair
Choosing a Shade: For the least amount of damage and maintenance, work with your natural color and pair it alongside its opposite end of the color spectrum. If you have a darker natural base, try a bright pop of white. For lighter natural bases, add a deeper tone to contrast.
Maintenance Level: Low. "This is cool and edgy, to begin with, so you make the rules. You can decide how you want to maintain it."
Goes Great With: Long and heavy front bits framing your updo; natural-toned, lip-glossed pouts.
Similar Shades: Contrast Color
Price: Creative color with Heller starts at $300
Heavy Streaks
In our books, pop star Dua Lipa gets major credit for bringing this trend back. Depending on how it's worn, this stark contrast between a bright blonde and a dark brown or black can come off as a subtle surprise or a theatrical, eccentric statement. With some '00s inspired heavy streaks hanging down around the face, we're definitely feeling the color drama on this updo.
Solid Face Frame
"This hair trend is definitely inspired by Cindy Crawford's high contrast, face-framing balayage she had in the 90s," says Heller of this color trend, "as well as the legitimate stripes and chunks of color that a lot of the pop stars had in the early 2000s. Think Bai Ling, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, etc." Add in a matching bleached brow, and you'll be rocking a next-level, modern take on some face-framing skunk hair color.
High Contrast
Rhianna's side-swept bob is the perfect cut for high contrast colors to live front and center. There's nothing subtle or hidden about this 'do. We even love the peek-a-boo highlight incorporated into the front for a softened break around the face.
Cruela Crop
The bold color statement of this Cruela-esque inspiration is subtle in its approach, with only the shortest of face-framing layers in the front as a juxtaposed tone to its base color. "It's low maintenance," says Heller. "This is cool and edgy, to begin with, so you make the rules." With the skunk hair color trend, less color may mean less maintenance, but it certainly doesn't skimp on impact.
Red Stripe
To bump this color scheme up a notch, trade in the bleached out white or yellow for a pop of color to keep things spicy. If celebs like Bella Hadid have been seen wearing such a statement in their strands, this is a trend that's sure to catch like wildfire.
Peek-A-Boo
For more subtle versions of this color duo, opt for a half-and-half pairing, with your unnatural opposite on the lower half and the more natural of the two colors up top. You'll be playing tricks on eyes everywhere when you flip around what appears to be your solid-hued mane, only to reveal a peek-a-boo contrasting color below.
Dip-Dyed
Whether you take the subtle approach to this trend or a more daring statement like this dip-dyed duo as seen on Gwen Stefani, proper care for your strands will help preserve the life of your color treatment and keep your hair in a strong, healthy state. "The care for this color is the same as any hair color," says Heller, who assures us that no matter what type of treatment you have, bold or minimal, you should always use a color-safe shampoo and conditioner to provide an added boost of moisture to the hair.
Bottoms Up
If you're one for wearing your hair up most days, consider the half-and-half application of this color trend. Even a thin layer on the underside of your mane can have a major boost of boldness that's playfully chic and effortlessly understated.
Bright Roots
Billie Eilish, another superstar wearing the skunk color trend, has opted for a more vibrant contrast to her locks. These neon green roots drip down into bold black ends, mimicking the balayage style brushstrokes that have influenced the hair color scene for so long.
Be Bold
There's no right or wrong way to wear skunk hair color. The main takeaway is its bold contrast, worn playfully. "Anyone can do their own version of this look," says Heller. Just be sure when consulting with your colorist that they "take your natural hair into account and work with that."