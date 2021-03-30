Skunk Hair is Trending—These Are Our Favorite Ways to Wear It

Skunk Hair

Choosing a Shade: For the least amount of damage and maintenance, work with your natural color and pair it alongside its opposite end of the color spectrum. If you have a darker natural base, try a bright pop of white. For lighter natural bases, add a deeper tone to contrast.

Maintenance Level: Low. "This is cool and edgy, to begin with, so you make the rules. You can decide how you want to maintain it."

Goes Great With: Long and heavy front bits framing your updo; natural-toned, lip-glossed pouts.

Similar Shades: Contrast Color

Price: Creative color with Heller starts at $300