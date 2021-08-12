31 Skull Tattoos to Inspire Your Next Ink

Skull tattoos tend to have a reputation for being dark and nefarious, due to the image’s relation to death. However, skull tattoos can be inked in a variety of styles, shapes, and levels of customization that make them more than their reputation. Skulls also come in a range of styles, as almost every creature has one—from humans to animals to (maybe) even aliens.

If you’re considering a skull tattoo but need some more inspiration first, here are 31 pieces of ink to help you design your next tattoo.