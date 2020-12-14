Skinimalism: The Trend Pinterest Predicts Will Take Over 2021

It's time to make a new Pinterest board because the site just released its beauty trend predictions for 2021 and a new skincare term is topping the list: Skinimalism, AKA skin minimalism. The trend puts the focus on your skin so that it looks like, let's say, a Glossier ad, but without using any actual makeup (or at the very least, light makeup). It's all about switching it up and simplifying your routine, embracing your skin's natural texture, and getting that natural glow. In fact, this trend is building off the slow beauty movement we've seen happening since the start of the pandemic.

Head of Content and Editorial Partnerships Aya Kanai was particularly fascinated with one of the search terms that fell under the skinimalism category in the Pinterest Predicts report and saw a +4x increase this year. "Face yoga is a minimal way to add something into your skincare routine that helps you feel like your skincare practice is something new and different," she notes. “Those elements of adding a ritual to your daily life [make a difference] where normally your commute would help you unwind or drinks with friends...now we have face yoga.”

Ahead, we break down a few ideas you'll be pinning onto your Pinterest boards according to the latest data that all revolve around getting campaign worthy skin.