Skinfix: Brand Review and Best Products, Revealed

It can be difficult to navigate the skincare landscape when a lot of it feels like marketing. Obviously, here at Byrdie, we do our research—but to the average consumer, it's easy to get caught up on pretty packaging or buzzy Instagram campaigns.
Of course, when it comes down to it, results and ingredients are what's most important—and what I love about Skinfix, a clean, dermatologist-tested skincare brand, is that it leads with science, rather than fancy marketing lingo.
"Skin barrier health and skin concerns are not limited by age, gender or other demographics," Skinfix founder and CEO Amy Gordinier tells Byrdie. "The brand was not developed as a marketing concept to target a specific demographic, but rather a movement to provide clean, clinically validated solutions to chronic skin concerns. Skin issues are prevalent for just about everyone, and Skinfix is unique in that we appeal to a broad range of clients across generations."
In fact, Gordinier only developed the brand in the first place because of her medical curiosity. "I discovered a powerful formula for treating eczema that was originally created by pharmacist Thomas Dixon," Gordinier says. "After reading the hand-written testimonials his family had collected over five generations by people who had used the product to heal serious skin issues, I knew this formula was special. I took out a mortgage on my home in order to buy the company."
When it comes to skin concerns, think of things like eczema, rosacea, and keratosis pilaris—all of which were, at one point, difficult to treat. Now, Skinfix makes accessible, powerful, and effective products specifically created for problem skin, all with the help of—as the brand calls it—"unbiased" dermatologists.
Skinfix
FOUNDED: Amy Gordinier, 2014
BASED IN: Nova Scotia, Canada
PRICING: $$$
BEST KNOWN FOR: "Cleanical" skincare designed to repair and strengthen the skin barrier for healthy skin.
MOST POPULAR PRODUCTS: Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream, Resurface+ AHA Renewing Cream
FUN FACT: Skinfix is the first clean, clinically active skincare brand vetted and recommended by unbiased dermatologists.
"We invest in third-party clinical studies to validate safety and efficacy in treating target skin concerns," says Gordinier. "Most brands—clean or otherwise—don't invest in science to the degree that Skinfix does. It's always been integral to our DNA to create the best products at the most accessible price possible." (This also means keeping prices relatively accessible—Gordinier says Skinfix works hard to achieve enough of a margin to invest in and grow the business while maintaining price accessibility. Still, Skinfix manages to donate 1% of all sales to Your Mom Cares, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mental health resources to children in need.)
Now, the proof of Skinfix's efficacy is in the pudding—five of their clinical studies have been published in peer-reviewed dermatology journals by real, board-certified dermatologists.
Read on to see the seven Skinfix products we recommend starting with.
Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Boost 360° Eye Cream
If you don't have a good eye cream by now, it's probably time—no matter how old you are. Skinfix's Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Boost 360° Eye Cream formula boasts the brand's signature Triple Liquid Complex—"a patented lipid multiplier that helps replenish skin barrier lipids, such as ceramides and fatty acids." (Lipids strengthen the skin barrier to protect the skin and boost your complexion, FYI.) It also includes other clean, naturally derived ingredients like alfalfa seed complex (to diminish puffiness), saccharomyces complex (to reduce dark circles), and seaweed hyaluronate blend (to hydrate and smooth). It's basically like a vitamin cocktail for your eye area.
Resurface+ AHA Renewing Cream
One of the skin issues that Skinfix addresses with the products is keratosis pilaris (sometimes referred to as "KP" or "chicken skin"). Keratosis pilaris occurs when dead skin cells and proteins like keratin build up and block the hair follicle, giving the skin the appearance of white, reddish bumps. It's completely harmless but certainly annoying for those of us who've dealt with it.
I've personally experienced KP on my upper arms, and I was thrilled that Skinfix's Resurface+ AHA Renewing Cream actually reduced their look. It's a rich, hydrating body cream that feels great to apply after a hot shower—but most importantly, as the name implies, it includes a natural AHA blend, which exfoliates those pesky dead skin cells in question, along with lime extract, a natural AHA exfoliant.
Eczema+ Hand Repair Cream
I've always been a germaphobe, which, for me, means I'm a frequent user of hand soaps and sanitizer. And while superfluous washing up may give me peace of mind at the moment, it's certainly not great for the health and appearance of my hands—sanitizers and soaps strip your skin of natural oils and, in turn, leads to extra-dry, cracked skin. No, thanks.
Skinfix's Eczema+ Hand Repair Cream is a powerful hand cream for someone whose hands are as perpetually dry as mine are—and that's because it includes fancy ingredients like sweet almond oil (which nourishes the skin and relieves itching) and colloidal oatmeal (which relieves minor skin irritations and itching associated with eczema, rashes, and dermatitis).
Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Hyaluronate Serum
At the heart of Skinfix's ingredient list is their Triple Lipid Complex, created to help fortify and replenish the skin barrier because—spoiler alert—it loses lipids (aka important fatty acids, ceramides, and good cholesterol) as you age.
Skinfix's Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Hyaluronate Serum is a concentrated cream-jelly serum that delivers a jam-packed, potent surge of barrier lipids (to replenish and fortify the skin barrier) seaweed hyaluronate blend (to moisture and smooth), and peony root complex (to enhance radiance). As a result, my skin looks and feels silky-soft and hydrated every time I use it.
Barrier+ Foaming Clay Cleanser
Skinfix went to the ends of the earth for the ingredients in its Barrier+ Foaming Clay Cleanser: It includes everything from Canadian glacial clay to Brazilian kaolin clay, all of which are mineral-rich and effective in removing dirt, makeup, and excess oils. As a result, it's a rich, soothing daily detoxifier that doesn't leave skin dry or tight-feeling. (You can even use it as a mask by applying it for two to three minutes.)
Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream
Skinfix promises that all of their products are tested and recommended by real dermatologists—and the brand's bestselling Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream is no different. The potent moisturizer delivers the brand's signature Triple Liquid Complex, along with seaweed hyaluronate and lily root for an extra boost of hydration. Essentially, you get radiant, healthy-looking, and ultra-soft skin—all made with 95-percent naturally derived ingredients.