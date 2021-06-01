Skinfix: Brand Review and Best Products, Revealed

It can be difficult to navigate the skincare landscape when a lot of it feels like marketing. Obviously, here at Byrdie, we do our research—but to the average consumer, it's easy to get caught up on pretty packaging or buzzy Instagram campaigns.

Of course, when it comes down to it, results and ingredients are what's most important—and what I love about Skinfix, a clean, dermatologist-tested skincare brand, is that it leads with science, rather than fancy marketing lingo.

"Skin barrier health and skin concerns are not limited by age, gender or other demographics," Skinfix founder and CEO Amy Gordinier tells Byrdie. "The brand was not developed as a marketing concept to target a specific demographic, but rather a movement to provide clean, clinically validated solutions to chronic skin concerns. Skin issues are prevalent for just about everyone, and Skinfix is unique in that we appeal to a broad range of clients across generations."

In fact, Gordinier only developed the brand in the first place because of her medical curiosity. "I discovered a powerful formula for treating eczema that was originally created by pharmacist Thomas Dixon," Gordinier says. "After reading the hand-written testimonials his family had collected over five generations by people who had used the product to heal serious skin issues, I knew this formula was special. I took out a mortgage on my home in order to buy the company."

When it comes to skin concerns, think of things like eczema, rosacea, and keratosis pilaris—all of which were, at one point, difficult to treat. Now, Skinfix makes accessible, powerful, and effective products specifically created for problem skin, all with the help of—as the brand calls it—"unbiased" dermatologists.

Skinfix FOUNDED: Amy Gordinier, 2014 BASED IN: Nova Scotia, Canada PRICING: $$$ BEST KNOWN FOR: "Cleanical" skincare designed to repair and strengthen the skin barrier for healthy skin. MOST POPULAR PRODUCTS: Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream, Resurface+ AHA Renewing Cream FUN FACT: Skinfix is the first clean, clinically active skincare brand vetted and recommended by unbiased dermatologists.



"We invest in third-party clinical studies to validate safety and efficacy in treating target skin concerns," says Gordinier. "Most brands—clean or otherwise—don't invest in science to the degree that Skinfix does. It's always been integral to our DNA to create the best products at the most accessible price possible." (This also means keeping prices relatively accessible—Gordinier says Skinfix works hard to achieve enough of a margin to invest in and grow the business while maintaining price accessibility. Still, Skinfix manages to donate 1% of all sales to Your Mom Cares, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mental health resources to children in need.)

Now, the proof of Skinfix's efficacy is in the pudding—five of their clinical studies have been published in peer-reviewed dermatology journals by real, board-certified dermatologists.

Read on to see the seven Skinfix products we recommend starting with.