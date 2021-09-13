The Latest High-Tech Treatment From SkinCeuticals Is Here: Advanced Scar Control

SkinCeuticals has gained quite a following over the years. From the cult-fave C E Ferulic ($166) to the acne-fighting Silymarin CF ($166), the dermatologist-developed line has remained a staple on the shelves of beauty editors, celebrities, and skincare lovers everywhere. This month, the brand is releasing yet another top-shelf-worthy product. The new SkinCeuticals Advanced Scar Control ($110) is designed to protect and improve the appearance of scars on the face and body, and it's bound to be your latest skincare staple.

Not only are scars notoriously hard to fade, but there's also a plethora of different types of scarring, from raised keloid scars to acne scarring, which makes finding the right treatment complicated. Thankfully, the new silicone-based serum aims to improve the overall appearance of several different types of scars, from facial marks to burns. Plus, 5 percent of sales in 2021 will go to the Pioneering Women in Reconstructive Surgery program, which supports female surgeons in high-need areas. For more on how the high-tech serum works, we reached out to Dr. Catherine Chang, a board-certified craniofacial and reconstructive surgeon. Read on to see what she had to say about the latest from SkinCeuticals.

SkinCeuticals Advanced Scar Control Best for: Scars Price: $110 Product Claims: Invisible, non-sticky texture; Alcohol-, dye-, and fragrance-free. Key Ingredients: 95% silicones, 0.5% allantoin, 2% fatty acids Why We Love It: The treatment is clinically proven to improve the texture and discoloration of new and existing scars. Other SkinCeuticals Products You’ll Love: Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier Serum, Retinol 1.0 Maximum Strength Refining Night Cream



The Formula

The key ingredient in the formula is 95 percent silicones, which help retain the skin's hydration and can be used on the face and the irregular skin of a scar, Chang explains. "Silicones are considered to be the gold standard protective ingredient in the medical community for scar care, as they are known for their occlusive qualities."



SkinCeuticals Advanced Scar Control $110 Shop

You'll often find silicone in many scar treatments, from sheets to gels, because it effectively prevents and treats scars. "The silicone in Advanced Scar Control has been shown to flatten raised scars, reduce discoloration, and smooth scar texture," Chang says.

Protecting and soothing the scar is also an important part of the healing and fading process. In the formula, you'll find 0.5% Allantoin, an all-in-one calming ingredient that promotes healing. It also includes 2.0% fatty acids that condition the skin and 1.0% ultralight silica to help the product glide on and stay put comfortably without a sticky texture.



"Together, these ingredients have been clinically proven to improve scar’s overall appearance, reduce visible redness, soften and smooth scar texture, and reduce the intensity of scar discoloration," Chang explains.



How to Apply

"Given Advanced Scar Control's high concentration of pure silicones, the formula can be used on all types of scars," Chang shares. This includes facial scars, surgical scars, abrasions, burns, and hypertrophic scars. "While it can also be applied to keloid scars, it will be less efficacious than application to the aforementioned scars," she adds.

Getty Images

Chang says it's important to apply the gel early on while the scar is still forming and continue use while the skin is healing. "Apply a small amount evenly to the affected area once daily, or as needed and note, it should not be applied to broken skin," she explains.

Chang also recommends applying sunblock over the scar gel before sun exposure, which also helps prevent hyperpigmentation. And while the product is most helpful with flattening and hydrating scars, she tells us it can be layered with SkinCeuticals Discoloration Defense ($98) if you want even more of a lightening effect. Additionally, it can be used as a post-laser treatment to help provide a semi-occlusive barrier, moisturize, and reduce redness in the area.



The Review

Like many, I'm prone to scars and hyperpigmentation. While I don't mind most scars, one area I tend to get scarring is around my piercings. Not only does this raised and discolored scarring take away from the overall look, it's also often irritating and sensitive.

To test the new Advanced Scar Control, I applied it on raised scarring near a piercing. The treatment itself is soothing and easy to use, and the scar immediately feels moisturized. It also creates a barrier over the mark to prevent any further irritation. While I haven't been using it long enough to notice any major results, the application process was super simple, and I really like the texture of the product. I'm looking forward to using the treatment on this scar and any future spots that might pop up.



You can shop the new Advanced Scar Control treatment starting on September 15 at SkinCeuticals and at dermatologists nationwide.

