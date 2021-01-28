If You're in Your 40s, Try This Nighttime Skincare Routine

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

My nighttime skincare routine has certainly evolved over the years. At age 40, I keep about seven to 10 products in rotation. Sometimes I follow a step-by-step regimen, and days I just wash my face and apply night cream. One thing is certain, though, I pay attention to ingredients that will best benefit my skin.

Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban tells Byrdie that if you’re in your 40s, there is a good chance you're beginning to notice the visible signs of aging, like fine lines, dryness, and hyperpigmentation. But, don’t worry. There are a few superstar ingredients that will help you target your concerns. “Look for nighttime skincare products with hyaluronic acid to bind moisture to your skin, antioxidants to help your skin recover from environmental stressors, and retinol/retinoids to increase cellular renewal ," Dr. Shamban says.

Ahead, I'm breaking down my nighttime skincare routine. Plus, a few more skincare experts weigh in on why products and ingredients matter in your 40s.