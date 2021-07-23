I Tried 7 Best-Selling Summer Skin Tints—Here's How They Stack Up

We put seven best-selling skin tints to the test after receiving complimentary samples from select brands. Keep reading for a thorough comparison.

If you didn’t get the memo, dewy skin is in. Full coverage makeup shouldn’t be frowned upon, but with scorching temps and sweaty foreheads, swapping out your foundation with a lightweight alternative can make all the difference. That’s where skin tints come in—lighter, multipurpose base layers to blur blemishes without clogging your pores. They’re by no means a new innovation, but they are in the midst of a serious moment, and after almost a year and a half spent shuffling between the couch, the desk, and the bedroom, it’s no surprise that our appetite for full-on foundation has tapered.

I was drawn to this skin tint battle royale for more personal reasons. Though I’ve always been enamored with all things beauty, when it comes to my own routine I prefer to opt for no-makeup makeup and put the bulk of my time getting ready towards skincare. What can I say? The lazy girl look has always resonated with me.

Whether you’re in the same boat as me or you’re a foundation lover looking to lighten things up, a tint gives the best of both worlds—just enough coverage and sometimes, a step into skincare. We tried seven of the buzziest skin tints to narrow down which are the best of the best. Read on to learn which skin tint you should be tagging in for your summer beauty lineup.

About My Skin

From head to toe, my biggest pain point with my skin is dryness. I’ve tried to remedy this by drinking more water and reaching for more hydrating products, but no matter how many liters I chug or oils I integrate into my skincare routine, this is still a day-to-day struggle. My skin is so dry, in fact, that as a child I recall drawing tic-tac-toe boards on my thighs with my nails. My other big struggle is hyperpigmentation: Most of my blemishes pop up around my jawline (thank you soooo much, hormones), so that’s where I tend to see the most scarring. My ideal tint would blur the appearance of acne scars and leave my dry skin looking glowy.

Sumiko Wilson / Design by Cristina Cianci

To keep my face quenched, I’ve swapped out my intense cleanser with a gentle cleansing balm and follow that up with Fenty’s Fat Water Toner. To moisturize, I keep things simple with Weleda Skin Food and top it off with an SPF. I’ve found that this lineup leaves my skin feeling plump, prepped, and hydrated—but not greasy. It’s also a super minimal base, which is ideal for when I top things off with a tint.