Our Favorite 'White Lotus' Scammers Star in the Skims Valentine's Day Campaign

Who better than to ring in the most romantic holiday than The White Lotus stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco? Grannò and Tabasco stole our hearts as Mia and Lucia, respectively, two Italian besties who scammed a certain family out of over $50,000 while staying at the show's titular hotel.

On January 23, Skims dropped its latest Valentine's Day Shop Campaign—shot and directed by the legendary artist and photographer Donna Trope—featuring the Italian actors for the new Valentine's Shop collection, launching January 26. "I watched The White Lotus and had to have my girls!" said Skim's founder, Kim Kardashian, in her post sharing the news, and we couldn't agree more.

Skims

The Campaign

Grannò and Tabasco's on-screen friendship is a true reflection of the stars' connection in real life—they've actually been besties for over a decade. The duo has starred in several Italian films and TV shows, making their international debut with The White Lotus and quickly becoming fan-favorites.

In the Skims Valentine's Shop Campaign, the duo wear sultry makeup looks complete with brown smokey eyeshadow, cherry red lips and nails, and bouncy blowouts. They pair the glam with cozy pieces from the new collection, including lace-lined bralettes and mid-rise undies. In the video, the two playfully whisper in each other's ears, and giggle. The campaign ends with Tobasco stating, "Tutti indossano Skims," in Italian, and Grannò translating the sentence to, "everybody's wearing Skims."

Skims

“I had so much fun shooting the Skims’ Valentine’s campaign,” says Grannò in a statement. “Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.”

Skims

Tobasco follows, “I love everything Skim stands for! To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding."

The Collection

Skims

Skim's Valentine's Shop features a little something for everyone. The collection is stocked with comfy pieces including bralettes, bandeau tops, briefs, boyshorts, and more, in soft pink shades and buttery soft fabrics. For the more adventurous, the shop also includes a selection of latex pieces in baby pink and black, as well as a full body fishnet catsuit.

And if you'd like to get the stars' looks, Tobasco wears the Fits Everybody Lace Scoop Bralette and Tanga in Neon Orchid, and Grannò wears the Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bralette and Tanga in Petal. In true Skims fashion, the collection will sell out quickly, so mark you calendar for January 26 when the Valentine's shop is open for business.