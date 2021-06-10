If there’s anything I know by now, it’s that pretty much everything Kim Kardashian touches turns to gold. The influencer and entrepreneur knows what she’s doing when it comes to business ventures, especially when they involve fashion and beauty. It’s exactly why Skims, her shapewear, loungewear, and underwear brand, is notorious for selling out of popular styles again and again. People love what the brand has to offer, from ultra-cozy lounge pants to that strapless bra that influencers rave about (it’s next on my list of Skims items to try).

Though I had reviewed Skims when the brand first launched in 2018, the brand has grown and developed significantly since then. Given this, I decided to try a couple more pieces and see how the brand has evolved for this review. This time, I gave the Mid-Thigh Sculpting Bodysuit and the Sculpting Mid-Rise Brief a whirl (the brief is currently sold out, but the high-waist version is linked below). These are two of the most versatile, popular options from the brand (though there are hundreds of Skims products to choose from, and a variety of support levels).

But did they live up to their rave reviews? Keep reading for my full thoughts.

Overview

While I tried the first version of Skims' mid-thigh sculpting bodysuit in the past, the brief was new to me. The bodysuit has also changed since I last tried it, and now includes a gusset for easier bathroom access. This was one of the most exciting, positive updates to the bodysuit in my opinion, as it's not a walk in the park to get on or off (and neither are the briefs, to be fair). This is something that most shapewear has in common—if you want something that really holds you in, it’s going to take a little pulling and jumping to get it on your body. You might sweat a little during the process, but we’ll get to that later.

The most helpful thing to know about Skims shapewear, right off the bat, is the amazing selection the brand provides. Nude doesn’t just mean one color, and the brand reflects this by offering shapewear in an impressive 10 shades, from onyx to marble. The brand also offers sizes up to 5X (or a 00 -26), but the size guide can be a little confusing as each piece of shapewear is supposed to span three sizes. In other words, an XXS/XS is equivalent to a 00, 0, and 2 and a S/M is equivalent to a 4, 6, 8, and so on. For more on my experience with this, check out the sizing section of this review. Overall, though, the shades and sizes make Skims a fairly inclusive shapewear range.

The brand also offers unique styles that cater to low backs, high slits, plunging necklines, and all other kinds of cuts, which is encouraging if you’re searching for a shapewear solution that can go under a unique outfit. Skims also covers all the basics, though, with bodysuits, high-waisted shorts, and underwear. Another interesting aspect that makes the brand a little different is that they offer three different levels of compression (medium, high, and super high), depending on what level of sculpting you’re looking for.

Now, onto the specifics of my experience.

Shop The Look Skims

Skims

Pros

Ultra form-fitting

Amazing shade and size range

Fair price point

Comfortable to wear

Cons

Sizing runs small

Putting them on requires a lot of work

My Shapewear Preferences: Lots of compression

I like shapewear that feels like shapewear (read: a serious amount of compression power), and these pieces definitely do. In terms of silhouette, I’m partial to a traditional high-waisted bike short, but I do like the idea of a bodysuit to avoid any uncomfortable waistband rolling.

The Feel: Slightly textured and very breathable

In terms of material, these pieces are a combination of nylon and spandex. One thing I did like about the material as compared to other popular shapewear brands I’ve tried is that it wasn’t super smooth and shiny, but instead had a little texture (without being bulky), which helped significantly when it came to pulling them on. The pieces were also surprisingly breathable once I was wearing them.

The Sizing: Inclusive efforts, but runs small

Olivia Muenter/Design by Cristina Cianci

I wear a 14 or 16 in most bottoms, so I ordered the 2X/3X in these pieces, remembering that they ran small the first time I purchased them—according to the sizing chart, this size is equivalent to a 16, 18, or 20. The truth is that a 4X/5X may have fit me better—particularly with the bodysuit. Though the briefs did initially feel a little tight around my thighs and I could have used a little more coverage (hence why I’m sparing you of the photos), they were relatively easy to wiggle into as compared to the bodysuit. They also surprised me with how good they felt and how little the waistband rolled, even with them being a little snug.

The bodysuit, however, required so much effort to pull on my body that I was sweating by the end of the experience. It felt and looked good on me, but I truly have no idea how someone would pull this on themselves if they had sharp nails. I really had to grip and pull it over my thighs and hips.

The Value: Pretty good

At $32 for the sculpting briefs and $68 for the bodysuit, these pieces feel really reasonably priced for shapewear. Especially when you consider the quality as compared to other popular shapewear brands, these are a pretty good deal. It’s certainly an investment, but they have enough versatility and comfort for you to wear your favorite pieces for both special occasions and every day.

Similar Products: You've got options

Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit: If Skims is out of stock in your size or you just want to try a classic, this Spanx bodysuit ($98) won't let you down. While there are less shade and size options, if you do find one that works for you, you'll find a multi-panel, comfortable hold with double gussets.

Honeylove Queen Brief: This shaping brief from Honeylove ($84) may just be the most supportive underwear you'll ever own. In addition to holding and accentuating your curves, the design features supports that improve your posture as well as sweat-wicking technology so you can feel comfortable wearing it on long, hot summer days.

Final Verdict: Breathable, comfortable hold

Skims products are shapewear, period. Not underwear, not a smoothing layer, not bike shorts or a slip, but true shapewear. Think Spanx, but slightly more form-fitting. The main con of these pieces, in my opinion, is getting over the mental obstacle of just how small they look when you first take them out of the package. At first, it will likely feel impossible that they will fit on your body. They look almost comically small. And when you do try to put them on, it will likely take a bit of hopping around and pulling at first. But once you wear them, they feel comfortable, breathable, and they do their job. They hold you in and seem to mold to your body over time without stretching out or losing their compression.