12 Ski Outfits For A Stylish Mountain Getaway

Regardless of whether you’re a black-diamond pro, intermediate snow bunny, or newbie skier, stylish ski outfits are a common denominator between the three. Warmth and performance are, indeed, the primary concerns with ski clothes. But there’s something about snowy attire that makes you want to step outside your comfort zone and embrace fun colors, playful prints, and extras like baselayers and gear—surely that’s not just us?

Ski jackets are an obvious first step in assembling a stylish, mountain-ready outfit, from quilted puffers to wind- and water-proof designs. Similarly, ski pants and bibs are another way to ground your look—soft-shell silhouettes and leggings are great for spring runs, while insulated styles are best in blistery conditions. Here for nostalgia? Look no further than the ski suit—a major trend guaranteed to earn you style points (and many a head turn) on the slopes. Then, it’s all about mid and baselayers for staying your coziest. Plus, protective accessories like gloves, boots, goggles, and helmets to keep your extremities warm, eyes protected, and noggin safe.

And while ski outfits are usually one of the best parts about a mountain trip, après attire is equally delightful. We’re talking Fairisle sweaters, fleece leggings, cashmere leisurewear, ultra-cozy boots (we see you, Moon Boots) for sipping toasty beverages and cocktails in the lodge, defrosting by the fire, and informal dinners and game nights, complete with a dip in the jacuzzi. To get inspired for your next snowy getaway, keep scrolling for 12 ski outfit ideas suited to the slopes and après activities.

Mountain Metallics

Technical aspects are important, sure, but that doesn’t mean your ski clothes can't also be glam. Set your look apart in metallic and iridescent fabrics, plus printed pants that are F-U-N.

Retro Onesie

‘Tis the season for the ski onesie—not only does it simplify your mountain layering, but it’s a head-turner for all skill levels, from black diamonds to the bunny hill.

Layer Those Leggings

Black leggings, a shearling shacket, and plush leather boots are comfy-cozy for a laid-back dinner after skiing or a casual day in town.

Neon Bright Snow Bunny

Subtlety? Not your forte, right down to your mid- and baselayers. Ski fact: Cropped leggings and tall socks are best to avoid layered bulk in your boots.

Mountainside Print Master

Get your print mix on with a mountain twist by layering a Fairisle knit beneath a houndstooth coat, with black ski pants to finish.

Après at home

It doesn’t get cozier than a cashmere boilersuit and warm socks for relaxed après-ski moments at home, whether you’re board gaming it up or sipping mulled wine by the fire.

Powder Puff Girl

You’ll look sweet but prove your power on the slopes in this pastel colorblock ski ‘fit. A coordinating helmet ties it all together—this one is totally worth the splurge, complete with built-in goggles.

Warm in Winter Whites

Lean into winter whites for off-mountain moments in a chunky turtleneck, down vest, and ribbed-knit beanie.

Black Diamond babe

Dress the part of a black-diamond pro (even if you’re greens-only—no shame!) in a colorful bib layered with a quilted puffer and wool-insulated boots.

Leisure Life

A soft leisure set feels incredible when curling up by the fire after a day on the mountain. Keep those tootsies warm in faux-fur-lined boots. Bonus: It’s the perfect travel outfit, too.

Lady Luxe

Oh, she fancy in a glossy ski jacket from Aspen-based label Aztech Mountain, perfectly paired with white ski pants and a printed turtleneck.

Wintry LBD

For a dressier dinner mountainside, a black turtleneck midi is your ultimate winter LBD. A faux-fur coat and heeled lug-sole boots are both stylish and practical finishing touches.

Spa Session

A post-ski spa session is utterly blissful. To and from the water, layer up in a toasty home coat and ultra-mini Uggs.

