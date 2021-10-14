20 Size-Inclusive Clothing Brands That Carry Up to 6X or Larger

Size range is a hot-button topic in fashion right now, and rightfully so. For those in marginalized bodies, particularly plus-size bodies, it's always been harder to find clothing that matches your style and comes in your size, but luckily, things are starting to change. Lately, there's been an increase in the demand for clothing brands to expand sizing beyond the limits of straight sizes—and even for those who carry plus to extend further than a 3X. With NPD reporting that an estimated 70% of women in the US wear a size 14 and larger, it only makes sense that brands grow to serve this demographic. There's even an organized call to action to demand better size ranges—Fight for Inclusivity, created by model and fat activist Saucye West.

While most brands still have lots of work to do to become more size-inclusive, if you're searching for style that comes in a wide range of sizes, the good news is you have more options than ever. Most of these brands have a full range of sizes while some are plus size brands, but all offer something unique and are changing the standard. Ahead, see 20 size-inclusive brands that offer up to 6X and beyond, so you can be sure to find something great for your next wardrobe refresh.

Allihalla

Allihalla



If you want to shop small and are looking for some unique undergarments, be sure to check out Allihalla. Founded by Alli Ditson, the label is a one-woman operation based in Portland, Oregon, that specializes in custom sizing and creation. The shop is full of beautifully designed biker shorts, lingerie sets, and one-of-a-kind accessories like statement-making masks and bucket hats. Most items are made to order, so your options are wide open when it comes to buying something you love—just reach out via the Etsy shop with specifications.

Alpine Butterfly Swim

Alpine Butterfly Swim

When I think of eco-conscious, size-inclusive swimwear, Alpine Butterfly Swim is one of the first brands to come to mind. If you're looking for statement-making swim pieces that show off the skin you’re in, as well as cover-ups that are glam enough to wear on a vacation night out, this label is one to check out. We love that the brand goes up to size 6X and doesn't compromise on style.

Altar

Altar



Altar is a company with a focus on sustainable materials and independent artisans. The size-inclusive brand has a brick-and-mortar location in Portland, Oregon, in addition to its online presence. The clothing line, Altar Houseline, is made in America and uses deadstock fabrics to create each piece, with the size range running from small to 6X.

Arq

Arq



Arq is an intimate apparel brand that offers something for practically everyone in your family, with undergarments for babies, youth, and adults. If you're on the lookout for comfortable basics that both look and feel good, this is definitely a label to check out. The line goes up to size 6X in adult sizes and comes in plenty of colors and prints, so you're sure to find something that speaks to you.

C'Est D

C'Est D



C’Est D prides itself on providing unique, style-forward choices with an expansive size range (the brand offers sizes XS-6X). It also showcases clothing on models of different sizes, which is so important so every shopper can have a better idea of how a piece might look. In addition, we love the youthful look and feel, which is definitely something we don’t see enough when it comes to brands with extended sizing.

Christian Omeshun

Christian Omeshun

Christian Omeshun is a Black woman-owned brand founded and designed by A’Shontay Hubbard, who started her venture after she noticed a lack of options for tall, fuller-figured women. On the site, you can shop for luxe resort wear and breathtaking looks for evenings out, as well as well-constructed casual separates. The brand comes in sizes 12-32 and is a great place to try for clothing that accentuates and celebrates your curves in a myriad of ways.

Copper Union

Copper Union



With its colorful prints, easy-to-wear silhouettes, and whimsical approach to fashion, it's hard not to love Copper Union. Designed by Claire Doody out of Portland, Oregon, these pieces aim to provide quality separates that both fit well and are fun to wear. Copper Union’s online shop showcases plus-size bodies of different shapes and sizes so shoppers can better imagine themselves in the pieces. The size-inclusive brand currently offers sizes 12 through 38.



Curve Girl

Curve Girl

Curve Girl is a great online shop for trend-forward, size-inclusive clothes at an affordable price point. This brand serves customers from sizes 4-46 and even offers custom tailoring for a small fee, as well as free wardrobe consultations. The company is also currently working on more ways to customize the line for those with unique maternity and physical disability needs, so stay tuned.

eShakti

eShakti

eShakti is an online, made-to-order clothing company that has been around since 2001. It's a solid choice for anyone sizes 0-36W because you can customize the neckline, sleeve, and hemline to your preferred length and style, and for bottoms, you can customize the length to accommodate your height or style preferences. The brand also offers a 100% refund on returns and a free remake if the fit isn’t perfect.

Hey Mavens

Hey Mavens

This Nashville, Tennessee-based company was founded by Annika Benitz Challof and comprises a an all-female team. The proudly size-inclusive brand celebrates body neutrality, currently offering sizes XXS-6X and soon expanding to size 10X. On the Hey Mavens site, you'll find quirky bralettes and undies (think pizza, rainbows, and artistic boob prints), as well as lace bodysuits and beautifully made velvet separates.

Loud Bodies

Loud Bodies

Loud Bodies is one of the first brands that comes to mind when thinking of size inclusion and sustainable practices. The brand, founded by Patricia Luiza Blaj, takes its commitment to ethical practices very seriously and is transparent regarding where and how it sources materials, cost of goods, and the ups and downs of owning a size-inclusive clothing business. The clothing is unabashedly feminine and is highlighted on models of varying gender identities, body shapes, and disabilities. Loud Bodies currently offers sizes XXS-10XL, as well as custom sizing free of charge if needed.

Nerecina

Nerecina

Finding bridal gowns and formalwear can feel like an impossible task for many plus-size people, but Nerecina aims to change that. Former celebrity tailor Jenine Nerecina's size-inclusive brand offers a selection of formalwear for all bodies, all handmade in LA. Nerecina has various beautiful dress options to choose from, but you can also choose to work with the brand on the custom gown of your dreams. Looking for a deal and know your size? Try one of the sample dresses (offered at a discounted price!) for your next event.

Nettle Studios

Nettle Studios

Nettle Studios is a small, slow-fashion brand that has made a big splash. The label has grown so much that it's currently halting made-to-order items and just selling ready-to-wear while the team catches up. The popularity of this woman-owned brand comes from its unique color pairings and boxy, versatile pieces. It’s effortlessly cool and fits up to size 6XL.

Peridot Robes

Peridot Robes

Something as simple as a robe can be difficult to find if you are over a size 3X, so Marina Hayes decided to do something. She set out to create beautiful robes for people sizes 14-40 made with the larger body in mind, without not sacrificing comfort and style. Made with deadstock fabrics, each Peridot Robes release is limited edition—so if you see a color or print you love, get it while you can.

SmartGlamour

SmartGlamour

SmartGlamour is a New York City-based size-inclusive brand that provides clothing at an accessible price point for all bodies. Sizing ranges from size XXS-15X, and you'll find an impressive range of styles to choose from. The business is also a one-woman operation, as Mallorie Dunn designs and makes every piece. Can we pause for a second and take in how impressive that is? You definitely don't want to miss out on these creations.

SuperFit Hero

SuperFit Hero

Looking for some durable athletic wear that you can look and feel good in? Check out SuperFit Hero, which offers inclusive sizing (L-7XL) on all its apparel. The pieces feature the brand's trademarked SuperHold fabric, and a major bonus: All the bottoms have pockets. It's never been easier to maintain your style throughout your workout, at any size.

SWAK

SWAK

SWAK, also known as Sealed With A Kiss, has been a plus-size fashion mainstay for many years. This brand is great for picking up wardrobe staples like layering pieces and workwear options, and the online shop carries sizes 14-36.

Tuesday of California

Tuesday of California

If you're in search of vintage-inspired yet modern and fun clothes, then you'll love Tuesday of California, an independent brand by illustrator Tuesday Bassen. Larger sizes are often much harder to come by when vintage shopping, but this label ensures you can easily shop vintage-inspired pieces without wondering if it comes in your size—you'll find pieces ranging from XXS-7X.

Universal Standard

Universal Standard

Universal Standard is considered by many to truly be “the standard” when it comes to size-inclusive fashion brands. With its focus on elevated basics and emphasis on fit, the brand has seen massive success. The label has even partnered with designers to create special launches, most recently collaborating with Erdem on a limited edition, denim-focused collection in Universal Standard's regular size offerings, 00-40.

Wray NYC

Wray NYC

Wray NYC was founded in 2015 by Wray Serna, who draws inspiration from fine art when designing her size-inclusive pieces. The influence is visible in her use of unique cutouts, interesting lines, and shapes, as well as the bold, bright colors and patterns throughout. Wray’s sizing ranges from XXS-6XL, so you can feel like a work of art in an ensemble that celebrates your body.