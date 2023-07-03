The Siren Trend Is Like Mermaidcore's Sultry Sister

With movies like The Little Mermaid and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie—which features “Mermaid Barbie” played by Dua Lipa—debuting this year, the mermaidcore trend is having quite a moment. Turquoise makeup, scaly clothing, and, of course, mermaid-inspired nails are everywhere right now. But if you're craving something a little more Greek myth, and a little less Ariel's seashell bra, allow us to introduce you to the mermaid trend's sultry sister: Sirencore.

Ahead, we're breaking down the surprisingly wearable trend that's perfect for summer. Read on for all the siren-inspired fashion inspiration you'll ever need.



The Trend

Sirens date back to Greek mythology. As the story goes, their harmonious melodies and seductive voices lure sailors to their death. And unlike mermaidcore's bright and shiny aesthetic, this trend is more like Greek goddess meets beached mermaid.



Think of a modern-day siren as that scene from The Little Mermaid when Ariel washes up on shore with her new legs and fashions a dress out of fabric she finds on the beach. In essence, the vibe is naturalistic mermaid: A siren wears neutral colors and slinky designs that can enchant anyone, sea-faring or not. She loves seashells and mismatched pearl jewelry. She pairs wet-looking skin with dresses and draped tops that cling. While mermaids are all about the purple, pinks, and effervescent shine, the color story here is beachy greens, sand, and watery off-white

Where We've Seen It

Sirencore has been practically everywhere since last September's fashion month, with brands like No 21 releasing reflective two-piece sets and dresses that cling to the body much like how wet fabric would. Stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Matilda Djerf both recently called on the sirencore trend, wearing silky blue dresses and figure-hugging seafoam dresses, respectively, and model Elsa Hosk went down the burlap-sack-but-make-it-chic look with a tan netted dress for the summer holiday.

What’s more, Shay Mitchell landed in France for the Cannes Film Festival wearing slicked-back siren hair with glistening wet skin, and Megan Fox’s wet hair, wet skin, and netted dress, which she wore to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party, is basically the blueprint for this trend.

Getty Images

How to Get the Look

The easiest way to dress like a siren is to wear things that remind you of the beach. For tops, rely on tank tops, boleros, halter tops, and key-hole silhouettes—basically anything that would look good oceanside. And for accessories, choose pieces that look like they were plucked straight from the sea (or procured from a surf store), like seashell jewelry, pearl necklaces, and natural designs.

As far as fabrics go, avoid anything heavy like jeans or leather. Instead, choose body-hugging options like silk or satin for a wet look or fabrics that cling to the body for a similar effect. To look like you’ve climbed onto a pirate’s ship, go for starchy fabrics, beachy linens, and anything and everything that’s even remotely netted.

Finally, you’ll want to avoid a glam that’s too glam—you might want to save a sharp cut crease for another look. Instead, consider complementing your beachy wardrobe with a sun-kissed complexion, glossy lips, and pale blue, brown, or green eyeshadows.

Plus, a siren is nothing without glistening skin and hair, so either glaze your skin to the heavens (a la Hailey Bieber) or use the “shower makeup” TikTok hack to create a wet skin look. For a perpetually wet hair look, any high-shine glossing oil or spray should do the trick. A muted and matte sea glass manicure will solidify your seductive, beachy look.