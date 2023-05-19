Sir John Gave Us the Best Tip for a "Snatched" Sculpt on Mature Skin

Some celebrity makeup artists are so talented and charismatic that they become superstars in their own right, and one of the best examples is Sir John. He got his start doing makeup for the dancers in strip clubs and worked his way up to painting some of the most famous faces in the world, including Zendaya, Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Margot Robbie, and Celine Dion—and that's just to name a few.

I've been lucky enough to have had my face touched by Sir John, and he's just as lovely as he is talented. As an artist, has a knack for making you feel special and cared for. It's this special attention he pays to his clients that has propelled him to icon status, and he brings this passion to his latest role as the chief creative officer of CTZN Cosmetics. The brand's new Eye Elements collection ($30 each) is the first launch he was fully involved in from tip to tail—and it shows.

The line includes seven dual-ended cream eyeshadow sticks—each with a satin matte and shimmer side—designed to give customers the options they need. The shades weren't just created to serve all skin tones, but undertones, too, so everyone can have a go-to neutral. "I love sculpting eyes," Sir John tells Byrdie about how the launch came to be. "Before even adding color, I love sculpting and making sure that you can create lights and shadows. So we wanted to find ways that we could give sculpting some kind of architectural structure to the eyes."

"So these are complexion-focused eye groups or eye elements," Sir John continues. "One thing no one thinks about is how to make the eye space a little bit more inclusive. But when you do think about [things like], How can I make my eyes look a bit deeper? If I have hooded eyes, how can I make the eyes look a bit more reflective? [Those things] are kind of nuanced by our complexions."

In honor of the new launch, we caught up with him to chat about all things eyes. Ahead are eight amazing makeup tips we learned from Sir John.