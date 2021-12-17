If you’re looking for a subtle but instant smoothing effect on your smile lines, SiO Beauty’s Super LipLift wrinkle patches are totally worth it.

We put SiO Beauty's Super LipLift wrinkle patches to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I had never really considered any targeted treatments for smile lines—until I needed to, that is. I suppose “need” is a strong word, but my ever-deepening ones have been bothering me as of late, so I decided it was time to look into more serious laugh line-fading methods. My retinol serum clearly wasn’t cutting it (hey, I like to smile!), but I wasn’t ready to commit to (or pay for) fillers. What else is there? Enter: wrinkle patches.

Yes, taping my face overnight sounded a bit weird, but as a beauty writer, I had heard good things about SiO Beauty, which makes medical-grade silicone patches that supposedly help fade fine lines from head to toe. How do they work, exactly? Apparently, taping a sticky patch tightly over your wrinkle-prone areas for six to eight hours a day will help smooth lines, seal in moisture, and temporarily plump the skin.

But the question remains: Do they actually work? To find out, I tested them myself, wearing them overnight for more than a week to evaluate their efficacy, price, and more. Read on for my honest take.

SiO Beauty Super LipLift Best for: Dry, aging, or mature skin Uses: Smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, plumping skin Active ingredients: 100% medical-grade silicone Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-free?: Yes Price: $25 for one set (two patches); $35 for two sets (four patches) About the brand: SiO Beauty is best known for its fine line-smoothing face and body patches, which are made from 100% medical-grade silicone.

About My Skin: Acne-prone, oily, and somewhat sensitive

Growing up, I never had completely clear skin until I went on the pill late in high school—which changed everything. My acne cleared up, but my skin still retained its natural oily tendencies. Everything went great for the next decade or so until fine lines started creeping up in the two places I (apparently) use my facial muscles the most: around my mouth and in between my brows. Of these two areas, my smile lines have been the most difficult to fade.



Ingredients: 100% medical-grade silicone

Yes, these patches are made from the same rubbery-feeling clear material that's sometimes used in breast implants—but the wrinkle-fighting benefits are real. According to board-certified dermatologist George Skandamis, when placed onto the skin for an extended period of time, “silicone provides an epidermal barrier to prevent water loss and create a moisture-rich environment to help keep skin hydrated and plump, as well as promote healing and repair."

In addition to sealing in moisture, the patches keep the skin pulled taut while sleeping. I'd never considered that I could be sleeping in weird positions or making facial expressions that could lead to wrinkles, but apparently, this is very much a thing. “When your face is pressed up against a pillow while sleeping, the skin can be creased, leading to permanent lines and wrinkles,” Skandamis says. “People should not expect these patches to erase their wrinkles overnight, [but] a slow improvement from collagen production for fine lines can be a long-term benefit.”



Byrdie / Rebecca Dancer

The Feel: Sticky when you go to bed, moist when you wake up

When I put these patches on before sleeping, they were remarkably sticky, but not uncomfortably so. For me, they were easy to sleep in, though I’ve also gotten used to sleeping in many a beauty product and gadget over the years.

Every morning after wearing the patches, I noticed a difference in my skin immediately—the areas underneath the patches (basically all around my lips) were noticeably moist.

I know everyone hates the word moist, but it’s true: I could literally feel these little guys sealing moisture into the skin. They go on sticky, but each morning, there was a noticeable water-like feeling between the patch and my skin.

Another remarkable thing about these patches is that, according to the brand, they can be reused between 10 and 15 times without losing their grip—which was something I was happy to find out was true! I used the same pair for around 10 days, although TBH, I could’ve probably gotten a bit more mileage out of them. (To store them after each use, I just stuck them back on the included storage shield, below, as recommended. You can also rinse them with water and a clear cleanser if need be.)



The Results: Pleasantly surprised

When I smile, one side of my mouth comes up much farther than the other—a weird quirk that I’ve come to accept. As a result, one side of my face (the left one) has always had a slightly deeper smile line than the right.



After wearing these patches every night, I did notice a difference in how noticeable my smile lines were—especially the pesky one on the left.

I don’t know that I’d stick with these every single night for the rest of time, but I see them as more of a solution—a quick fix even—whenever my smile lines start deepening again.



Byrdie / Rebecca Dancer

The Value: Worth the price

One set of these patches is priced at around $25. This might seem steep, but since you can actually use them up to 15 times, I think it's worth it.



Byrdie / Rebecca Dancer

Similar Products: More expensive options

Dr. Jart Focuspot Line & Wrinkle Micro Tip Patch ($20): These Dr. Jart patches, which I've also tried, are actually coated with tiny needles that are infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and peptides that dissolve into the skin as you wear them. I liked the feeling of the HA needles dissolving into my skin overnight, but I didn’t like the price tag: $20 for just two disposable, single-use pairs.

Shiffa Amuse Dissolvable Patches ($75): I also tried these Shiffa patches, which are a bit on the pricey side at $75 for four sets. However, you do get what you pay for: These patches are covered in tiny dissolvable microneedles that are filled with active ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

