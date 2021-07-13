30 Simple Tattoos for the Low-Key Ink Lover

Tattoos can come in any size and design you can imagine, and sometimes, it’s the smallest that makes the biggest impact. With only a few lines or in only a few inches, these designs can elicit the same feeling that an overly detailed or large one does. If you know you want your next tattoo to be small and minimal but still need some inspiration, keep scrolling to see 30 of our favorites.
No-Lines Tattoo
To keep a multi-color tattoo feeling light and minimal, opt for lighter hues and thin lines—if any. Stick to curved shapes and lines to make the tattoo feel even daintier.
Vibrant Tattoo
Minimal doesn’t have to mean only black ink! Try incorporating as many shapes and colors as you want, but omit any outlines to keep it minimal.
Zodiac Sign Tattoo
Zodiac signs are a popular choice for small, minimal tattoos, as the symbols translate well to a smaller size. Here, the Virgo symbol only takes seemingly one line to draw and pops despite its size because of the placement.
Outline-Only Tattoo
The ultimate way to keep a tattoo minimal is to go for an outline-only design. Choose a simple image, like a crescent moon, and keep the inside full of negative space for a statement-making but basic design.
Unique Script Tattoo
While a script font is always a good idea for a minimal tattoo, you can take it one step further with a font that highlights featured letters and keeps the others small and basic. This design also utilizes extra lines in the lettering to give it a more minimal feel.
Consistent Tattoo
Minimal designs can use thicker lines without overwhelming the tattoo; the trick is to keep everything the same. If there are any variations in the design, it could lead to a less minimal feel.
Singular Finger Tattoo
Minimal finger tattoos make a big impact when they’re either on every finger or just one. This abstract design features outline-only elements and dot-detailing, and since it’s placed on just one finger, it’s bold despite the size.
Connected Font Tattoo
For minimal word tattoos, go for a font that connects each letter for a more cohesive and smooth look. Curved lines in the font also make the tattoo feel more delicate and minimal.
Thicker-Lined Tattoo
Minimal phrases or word tattoos don’t have to use thin lines to achieve the correct look. This tattoo uses thicker lines, but the feminine font keeps it feeling light.
Detailed Tattoo
Minimal doesn’t mean boring; your design can have a few elements while remaining simple. This tattoo combines overlapping elements, line detailing, and filled-in spaces while managing to stay minimal.
Word Tattoo
Word or phrase tattoos make for great minimal tattoos because they don’t require much detail. Choose an easy-to-read font with small, subtle detailing to keep it feeling simple and minimal.
Additional Curves Tattoo
When opting for a design with negative space, don’t feel like you have to stick to simple outlines. Add some detailing, like these additional curves, to add more visual interest.
Finger Dots Tattoo
Finger tattoos are always small due to the size of the placement area; however, they’re not always minimal. For a statement-making but minimal finger tat idea, try placing a few dots on each finger.
Hand-Drawn Tattoo
A minimal tattoo doesn’t always have to feel chic or sophisticated. This sun design has a more whimsical, hand-drawn vibe that is further enhanced by its simplicity.
Geometric Tattoo
Truly minimal tattoos break designs down to their most basic shapes. This tattoo features a geometric design that could be any number of things—or even nothing.
Whimsical Heart Tattoo
While heart tattoos are a simple enough design for minimal tattoos, you don’t have to stick to the traditional image. This ink plays with the bottom of the shape to make it more whimsical.
Small Ear Tattoo
Behind the ear is a great placement idea for a small, minimal tattoo. It makes a major impact regardless of the design’s simplicity but can also easily be hidden when desired.
Top of Hand Tattoo
A small tattoo placed on the inside of the top of the hand can be a dainty reminder of something meaningful to you. Opt for simple numerals or lettering to have the placement be the impactful element rather than the design itself.
Saturn Tattoo
For a truly minimal tattoo, choose a design that looks good in its simplest parts. This finger tattoo of Saturn contains only two elements yet fully gets the design across.
Filled-In Tattoo
Though outline-only tattoos make for good minimal designs, you can opt for the inverse instead to achieve the same effect. These birds are filled in, but they still feel minimal, thanks to the lack of detail.
Wrist Tattoo
The wrist is a great placement choice for small, minimal tattoos because the design will make a statement no matter what! The wrist has the stereotype of being a dainty, delicate part of the body, but getting inked in that area contrasts with that idea.
Single-Line Tattoo
For a unique take on the minimal design, go for a tattoo that appears to be created from one single line. While the line itself isn’t thin, the tattoo achieves the small feeling from its seeming connectedness.
Exclamation Points Tattoo
If a singular design is a bit too bare-bones for you, add some detail to your tattoo without losing the minimal feel by duplicating a design. This ink features three exclamation marks, which still feels simple but more intricate than a single punctuation mark.
Shell Tattoo
While minimal tattoos sound like they have to exclude detailing, you can still achieve the look with extra design additions. This shell design uses light shading and dot detailing to achieve the details of the shell, but the thin lines keep it feeling minimal.
Upper Thigh Tattoo
A small tattoo already feels intimate because you have to get closer to appreciate it fully. Placing a piece of ink somewhere hidden, like the upper thigh, furthers that intimate and personal vibe.
Angular Tattoo
Try playing up the contrast in your tattoo by choosing angular lines that stand out against your body’s natural curves. Despite this contrast, this lightning bolt tattoo manages to feel full of movement thanks to the ankle’s natural semi-straight lines.
Thin Lettering Tattoo
If you want a word or phrase to feel instantly minimal, opt for thin line lettering and cursive font. These elements will also play up the femininity and daintiness of the design.
Sun, Moon, & Stars Tattoo
A minimal tattoo doesn’t mean a single one! You can add additional elements to a minimal tattoo without overwhelming the design, and if you opt for smaller shapes, you can keep the designs feeling dainty.
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract designs make for great minimal designs, as they tend to be basic elements, to begin with. Try adding visual interest through loops and other spacing and detailing.
Three Hearts Tattoo
Minimal designs don’t have to be symmetrical or so simple that there’s no variety! This heart design adds detailing by filling in one heart but leaving the rest empty.