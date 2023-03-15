Simone Biles's Dainty Diamond Manicure Is a Minimalist's Dream

If there’s anything to know about Pisces, it’s that they’re always coming up with refreshingly creative ideas that no one could have thought of but them. Case in point: on March 14, Simone Biles celebrated her 26th birthday wearing a cool spin on rich girl nails: her birthday nails, which feature a nude "rich girl" base and a few rhinestones scattered throughout.

Biles covered her birthday like a pro, posting photos and videos to Instagram of her and her loved ones celebrating. They ate dinner, danced, and even enjoyed a purple heart-shaped cake that reads “Pisces Baby” and features a photo of her and her fiancé, Jonathan Owens. Like a true birthday queen, she also posted a photo of her party outfit, which features a glitzy brown strapless mini dress with a feather hem, a tan coat, and caramel sandals. She topped her monochromatic outfit off with a subtly sparkly beige manicure.

Her manicurist, Kiwi, first created a short almond shape on the Olympic gold-medal winner and then added an opaque beige nail polish to act as a neutral base. After that, Kiwi placed a few small white rhinestones onto each nail, creating a glimmering effect without an speck of glitter. Kiwi is the mastermind behind Biles’s past manicures as well, like a floating French tip, daisy French mani, and an optical illusion French tip with black and white swirls.

Although these manicures all shine in their own way, they share a similar theme: minimalism with a twist. Whereas other celebrities either opt for a subdued lip gloss nail or go all in with a chrome aura mani, Biles tends to have fun with neutral shades and delicate manicure styles by adding cute details. She had her (birthday) cake and ate it too by adding rhinestones that make the otherwise ordinary manicure special, yes, but not so over-the-top that they’d take center stage of her overall look.

Her birthday nails are just another example of a dainty manicure that shines with uniqueness—just like the Pisces baby herself.