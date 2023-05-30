Simona Tabasco Swears by This Tip for Fluffy, Fresh-Looking Concealer

What I Put On My Face All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.

Actor Simona Tabasco stole our collective hearts as Lucia on season two of HBO’s massively popular The White Lotus. Alongside her costar and real-life bestie Beatrice Grannò, she stole every scene and served up endless beauty and fashion inspiration with her chic retro Italian bob, full brows and wardrobe of glam vacation looks.

Post-White Lotus, Tabasco is busier than ever filming new projects and working with brands like Tiffany & Co. and Skims. Despite her packed schedule, she found time to connect with Byrdie—while prepping for the Cannes Film Festival with L'Oréal Paris, NBD—and share some of the secrets behind her skincare routine and the biggest lessons she’s learned along the way, including her current “less is more” approach.

Tabasco’s routine may be simple, but it’s all about efficacious products made with high quality ingredients—just like those in the L'Oréal Paris lineup. Tabasco has long been a fan of the brand, but her admiration goes deeper than makeup and cleanser. “It’s an honor to be working with a beauty brand that I’ve loved for so many years,” Tabasco shares of her partnership with the French powerhouse. “Aside from having some of my favorite products, their commitment to empowering women is something I respect so much, so being with them on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet is really an incredible moment for me.”

Below, Tabasco shares the product she applies right after a long night on the red carpet and more.

L'Oreal Paris

Her Top Concearn

I find it incredibly important to moisturize every day and night. My absolute must-have product is hydrating undereye patches–they’re part of my daily ritual.

How She Got Into Skincare

I’ve always loved skincare and have learned so many tricks over the years being on camera and working with different makeup artists. On the set of The White Lotus, my makeup artist taught me that great makeup starts with great skincare. She showed me how prepping my skin with hydration was key to having concealer go on naturally—and that applying it lightly makes it look so much fluffier and fresher and more natural-looking. I also learned how to color match which also helps make it all look more natural.

Her Morning Versus Nighttime Routine

My routine is to wash my face with a milky cleanser and then apply a hydrating serum. I follow this up with a moisturizer. I love to do a “no makeup makeup look” with just concealer and a bit of red blush to complement my natural complexion, so this preps my skin perfectly.

At night, I follow the same steps and really focus on moisturizing to prep my skin before bed.

The Skincare Step She Never Skips

I can’t go without a milky cleanser—it’s a staple in my routine.

How Her Routine Has Changed Over Time

I used to always try so many different products and not give them enough time to properly work. This was my biggest mistake when I was younger, and I’ve definitely learned from it. Now I keep my routine more minimalistic and focus on the products that really work for me.

L'Oreal Paris

The Ingredient That Makes the Biggest Difference

I love using hyaluronic acid and think this makes such a difference in my skin.

The Best Skincare Advice She's Ever Gotten

My dermatologist really ingrained in me that the simpler the skincare routine, the better. I’ve focused on really effective staples and now I feel like my skin is looking better than it did when I had a more intense routine.

Her Most-Used Product

Definitely a hyaluronic acid serum. I’ll apply this in the morning, at night and honestly throughout the day if my skin is feeling dry—especially when I’m traveling.

Her Latest Product Obsession

I really love the L'Oréal Paris Revitalift 12% Pure Vitamin C+E+Salicylic Acid Serum ($33). I was excited to try it as I [had] heard such great things and I have been loving it. It’s going to be the first thing I use after I wash my face tonight after the carpet.

