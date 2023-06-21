13 Silver Manicure Ideas That Prove Metallic Nails Are Here to Stay

While gold usually reigns supreme, silver has been having a moment lately, especially in beauty. Silver manicures, in particular, have been taking over our social feeds. The beautiful thing about silver is that it's practically a goes-with-everything neutral, so you don't have to worry about your nails clashing with your outfit.
Another silver lining—pun intended—is that there are so many variations on silver nails. It runs the gamut, from a simple coat of silver polish to a silver chrome French mani. Need proof? Check out these 13 silver nail ideas for some major inspo.
French Flair
Give your French mani some serious flair with a stiletto shape and sparkly silver tips. The result is a super sleek and cool take on a classic design.
Killer Chrome
Yes, these nails are silver, but when the chrome is at this level, you get to see practically every color in the rainbow when they catch the light. Silver has never been so multi-faceted.
Super Star
Some motifs never get old, and stars are one of them. The juxtaposition of matte black stars on a shimmery silver base makes the design feel fresh and unexpected.
Sheer Shimmer
If you're looking for a more subtle silver mani, try this. Apply a sheer dusting of silver chrome polish to your tips and top things off with dainty gold nail stickers.
Mirror, Mirror
This mani is all about high shine. And thankfully, this reflective look is easy to achieve as it was achieved using nail stickers from Dashing Diva's chrome collection.
Heart You
Instead of wearing your heart on your sleeve, opt for your fingertips instead. Hot pink hearts really pop on a silver glitter background, and the look is totally possible to DIY at home.
Righteous Rim
Simple yet sophisticated, a black outline instantly elevates the silver base. Grab a fine brush to recreate the bold look yourself.
Silver Sparkles
This mani is perfect for special occasions. It feels extra festive, thanks to the chunky glitter polish.
The Right Stripes
Truly a head-turner, this design dazzles. It may look complex, but this mani is easier than it seems. Start by painting your nails silver, apply holographic strips on top, and finish with a clear topcoat to lock it all in.
Silver Streak
Talk about a winning look! This mani features so many chic trends—pearls, silver, French tips, and velvet finishes.
Raging Rainbow
Since silver is a head-turner on its own, it’s often thought of as a one-and-done hue. But this design proves that silver can also be a starting point. Paint an abstract rainbow, add butterflies, and you have a super unique look.
Silver Squiggles
When you want just a sliver of silver, copy this look. While the sheer base is chic and simple, the silver chrome lines add a bit of edge. Best of all? You can use a fine brush to easily DIY the look yourself.
Color Collection
Love a fun multi-color mani? Then try this vibrant take on the silver trend. Pair your silver polish with a few more complimentary colors for a foolproof design that’s still fab.