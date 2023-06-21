13 Silver Manicure Ideas That Prove Metallic Nails Are Here to Stay

While gold usually reigns supreme, silver has been having a moment lately, especially in beauty. Silver manicures, in particular, have been taking over our social feeds. The beautiful thing about silver is that it's practically a goes-with-everything neutral, so you don't have to worry about your nails clashing with your outfit.

Another silver lining—pun intended—is that there are so many variations on silver nails. It runs the gamut, from a simple coat of silver polish to a silver chrome French mani. Need proof? Check out these 13 silver nail ideas for some major inspo.