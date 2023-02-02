12 Silver Makeup Looks to Bring the Chromecore Trend to Your Makeup Routine

After nearly a decade of warm-toned shadows and neutral hues reining supreme in the world of makeup, it looks those cool-toned metallics are back with a vengeance. From diamond-inspired manicures to Maddy's iconic glitter eyes on Euphoria, silver finishes are everywhere. In other words, it's time to say goodbye to your beloved Naked palettes and go big with some serious glitter.

The return of the silver eyeshadow harkens back to the days of glam rock and disco. Today's silver makeup still carries that same fun ethos but looks run the gamut from the easily wearable to the downright intricate and bold. Ready to hop on the trend? Look no further for 12 of our absolute favorite silver eyeshadow looks.