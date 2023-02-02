12 Silver Makeup Looks to Bring the Chromecore Trend to Your Makeup Routine

After nearly a decade of warm-toned shadows and neutral hues reining supreme in the world of makeup, it looks those cool-toned metallics are back with a vengeance. From diamond-inspired manicures to Maddy's iconic glitter eyes on Euphoria, silver finishes are everywhere. In other words, it's time to say goodbye to your beloved Naked palettes and go big with some serious glitter.
The return of the silver eyeshadow harkens back to the days of glam rock and disco. Today's silver makeup still carries that same fun ethos but looks run the gamut from the easily wearable to the downright intricate and bold. Ready to hop on the trend? Look no further for 12 of our absolute favorite silver eyeshadow looks.
Simple Silver Shadow
As easy as it is chic, you can't go wrong with a simple wash of silver shadow. Apply your silver shadow—we love the Makeup by Mario Master Crystal Reflector in Quartz ($26)—concentrating it in the inner corner and buffing it across the lids. Using a smaller detail brush, use the shadow to line the inner third of your lower lash line. Keep the rest of your makeup simple; add a natural berry lip and some fun lashes.
Silver Wing
Yes, Rihanna can rock anything, but a silver wing is surprisingly wearable (and fairly easy to achieve). Simply create your classic black cat eye, and use it as a stencil of sorts, laying down the silver liner directly on top. Use a pointed Q-tip dipped in micellar water to clean up the edges and ensure an ultra-sharp wing. We love the Dior Diorshow Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner in Pearly Silver ($34), but you can just as easily use a silver shadow mixed with a bit of water.
Silver Smoky Eyes
A classic smokey eye is a perfect foray into sparkly silvers. All you need is a glitter silver liquid shadow to create this look, a shimmery black powder shadow (to buff into the crease), and a matter black liner in the waterline and along the lash line.
Grunge Glam
Black and silver are a serious power duo—and we love this punk rock take on it. Did we mention it's a two-product look? Just dust on the Urban Decay Moondust Shadow in Space Cowboy ($24) and buff out the 24/7 Eye Pencil in Perversion ($25).
Silver Rhinestones
You can't go wrong with a rhinestone moment. We're partial to the Face Gems ($12) from Half Magic Beauty—Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy is behind the brand, and if anyone knows how to make magical, bold makeup, it's Davy.
Glossy Silver Eyes
The only thing better than a glitter eye? A glossy glitter eye. Pair it with a bold lip like this deep purple lipstick (topped with even more gloss) and natural face makeup to keep the focus on the glow.
Go Big
We're all for a bold beauty moment, and silver chrome eyes (and brows!) with a hot pink lip is anything but subtle. To create this foil-looking eye, makeup artist and Sephora beauty director David Razzano, used Haus Labs Hy-Power Eye, Cheek & Lip Pigment Paint in Silver Shimmer ($24).
Extra Bold Smoky Eye
For a grunge-inspired smokey eye, consider creating an exaggerated wing shape from the edge of the eye towards the temples. Use concealer and micellar water for ultra-sharp edges, and don't be afraid to blend, blend, blend.
Holographic Halo
Kick things up a notch with a holographic halo eye that's heavy on glitter. Makeup Forever's Star Lit Glitter in S107 Holographic Silver ($20) is key here—the loose particles reflect light to create a sparkling effect.
Make Your Inner Corner Sparkle
If you're a fan of the silver trend but opt for simpler looks, just add a pop of shimmer in your inner corner. Be sure to pack the product on and lightly blend it out across the eyes, keeping most of the product within the inner corner area. Top with a simple black wing, and you're good to go.
Chrome-Mania
This power eye is not for the faint of heart. Everything from the chrome mirror-finished lids to the streamlined jet-black liner is giving serious wow factor.