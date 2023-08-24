14 Silver French Nail Ideas That Put a Metallic Twist on the Classic Mani

Beauty trends are known for being reborn over and over again. But what makes them new and noteworthy is that they always come back with a fresh twist. Take French manicures, for example. Sure, the classic version won't ever go away, but today's iterations are more edgy and innovative. Case in point: silver French tips. We've spotted this metallic mani all over our feed lately, and we love that are so many ways to make this look your own. You can opt for subtle shimmery silver tips or a bold molten silver French mani—the choice is yours. Ahead, we've rounded up 14 head-turning examples of silver French tip nail ideas.