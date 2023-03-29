Silver for Spring Is Trending: Here's 20 Metallic Pieces to Shop Right Now

This spring, metallics—and especially silver—are making a major comeback. Recent runways have been filled with silver hues in everything from sequin dresses to statement footwear, with many looks reimagining the traditionally party-ready shade by pairing it with denim, knitwear, and more. It's now clear that silver has the range to work alongside neutral basics, with statement accessories, or dressed to the nines for a head-turning look you'll never forget. Whether you're looking to add a subtle pair of silver hoops to your wardrobe or want to rock a full metallic suit, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite stellar silver pieces to add to your springtime wardrobe.

This stunning shoulder bag by Brandon Blackwood is a statement piece that adds pizzazz to any look. Pair it with a white tee and jeans for an elevated touch to a classic outfit.

This iconic Agolde jeans style is now available in a metallic silver, so you can bring a staple silhouette into bolder territory. These tinfoil-inspired trousers will be your new go-tos for day to night. Complete the look with a matching trucker jacket for a shiny monochromatic look.

Strap on your party shoes for a night on the town in these stunning silver Brother Vellies mirrored heels. Made to disco, these shoes are as comfortable as they are stylish and pair perfectly with a flowy dress.

If you're hesitant to jump into the silver trend this spring, start with a more understated piece like this silk top. With a distinguished high neckline and soft blouson sleeves, you'll be on trend and elegant the moment you put it on.

You might think that silver dresses should be saved for New Year's Eve and the holiday season, but the new trend proves the hue is wearable whenever you want, with dresses for any occasion. Whether you're meeting your friends at the club or need a dress for a cocktail party, you can't go wrong with a metallic moment.

Your average crop top just got a facelift with eye-catching sequin embroidery that will fit in perfectly at the Renaissance or Eras Tour. Style the piece with your favorite black pants, or pair it with a matching sequin midi skirt for a full disco moment.

You can never over-accessorize in my opinion—and that goes especially for if you're wearing the latest Telfar pieces. Swap out your classic black or tan belt for a silver logo belt, which adds dimension and style to your look without being too overbearing.

When it comes to jewelry, gold had taken over for the past few years, but silver is back in a fun and wearable way. Mix and match metals by styling these Missoma hoops with your everyday rings and bracelets.

Frame has reimagined its bestselling Le Vintage jacket in a rigid silver chrome finish that pairs beautifully with your chrome mani. It's ideal for April 25 or any other "perfect date" when all you need is a light jacket.

Comfortable, wearable, and available in spring's hottest color, these cross-strap sandals will be your go-to everyday footwear for the upcoming warmer seasons. Casual enough for everyday wear, these shoes are great to bring everywhere from the workplace to the grocery store to stay on trend while keeping your feet in mind (if you need flat shoes for the subway—if you know, you know—these are pretty chic).

Cable knit pieces are necessities all year long and sure to stay in your closet season after season. Spun from metallic wool with a perfectly oversized fit, this stunning sweater works both dressed down with leggings and dressed up with a black mini skirt and heels.

For the minimalist fashion lover, meet this stunning ring, which stands out for its clean lines and simplistic design. Wear it alone or stacked with your favorite jewelry.

We've seen the return of classic '90s pieces the past few seasons, and revived staples like the mini skirt are here for the long haul. Rather than styling a classic black piece, opt for this form-fitting silhouette in a hammered metallic leather.

Stay warm and stylish on a chilly spring night in this cropped metallic puffer jacket by English Factory. The reflective hue allows you to break free from the dark days of winter while still dressing for colder weather.

There are so many ways to style a loose button-up, and a silver piece like this one couldn't be easier to dress up or down to match your mood or style preference. For the ultimate it girl look, pair this top with slouchy jeans and Mary Janes.

The ultimate party girl look, this mini dress stands out with side cutouts and a partial open back. Whether you're looking for a special occasion piece or just want to play dress-up, this look is sure to shine.

This silk top is such a great, versatile piece to have in your closet. Wear it alone for a sultry look, or layer it under a jacket for two looks in one.

It's all in the details: These mules scream main character. With a square toe and a triangular heel draped in Swarovski crystals, these shoes will be the focal point of your look.

We love a trend that's actually wearable, which explains why tiny sunglasses have been so popular for a few years running. This titanium silver pair will complement all of your spring and summer looks, whether you're going full metallic or sticking to your favorite neutrals or vibrant hues.

If you're looking to make a statement, this top is for you. The shirt's detailing is exquisite with ruching around the waist, elevated shoulder pads, and a deep-V neckline.