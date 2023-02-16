Sienna Naturals' New Dream Curl Mousse Gave Me Juicy, Defined Curls

If I were forced to choose one must-have hair product, it'd be mousse. My hair product stash is proof of my affinity—as I have about a dozen lining the shelf at this very moment. When I began embracing my curls a little over a decade ago, I learned quickly that mousse is essential as it effortlessly defines, hydrates, and adds shine. Over the last 10 years, I've cycled through many and now have a go-to lineup of favorites. However, I'm always game to experiment when I see brands launch a curl-focused mousse. Sienna Naturals is the latest player to enter the category, and as an established fan of the brand, I jumped at the opportunity to test the new Dream Curl Mousse. Ahead, read my honest review.

Sienna Naturals Dream Curl Mousse Best for: Textured hair Uses: Defining curls Star Rating: 4.7 Active ingredients: Amino acids, aloe vera Clean?: Yes Price: $30 About the brand: Co-owned by Issa Rae and Hannah Diop, Sienna Naturals is a vegan hair care line focused on textured hair.

About My Hair: Thick, long curls

I have thick, long type 3 curls (it varies depending on what section of my hair you're looking at). My hair is prone to dryness and breakage, so I show my curls extra TLC on wash days. Through trial and error, I've learned my hair doesn't do well with heavy, thick products. With this in mind, I adhere to a fairly simple routine filled with lightweight products. After deep conditioning, I'll hop in the shower and shampoo and condition. My styling routine usually involves applying a leave-in conditioner, curl cream, and mousse. To finish things off, I'll spend some time diffusing to add volume and lock in the curl definition.

The Feel: Foamy and fluffy

The texture of the Dream Curl Mousse is on par with most mousses I've tried. When I dispensed it into my hand, I immediately noticed how lightweight and airy the formula was. Overall, it's delightfully foamy, frothy, and fluffy.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: A nourishing blend

All Sienna Naturals products are powered by the brand's Rooted Technology—a blend of ingredients like baobab oil, blue tansy oil, and marshmallow extract—that works to repair hair health. Additionally, the Dream Curl Mousse contains aloe vera and an amino acid complex to hydrate curls and boost shine. It's also formulated with the brand's innovative Curl Shield Complex that targets heat damage, color fading, and humidity.

The Results: Juicy, defined curls

After washing and conditioning my hair, I applied the Dew Magic Leave-In Conditioner and Dream Curl Cream. While my curls were still wet, I ran a generous amount of the mousse through them and diffused them per usual. As my curls dried, I couldn't help but notice how defined and bouncy they were. In the days following my wash day, my curls remained super soft, juicy, and shiny. I only had to lightly refresh with my go-to leave-in spray to smooth flyaways and frizz.

The Value: A worthwhile splurge

At $30, the Dream Curl Mousse isn't necessarily budget-friendly. But it's a worthwhile splurge. The thoughtful formula ensures your curls will be hydrated, defined, and glossy every time you use it. Plus, you don't need a ton of mousse to achieve your desired results. Since the bottle contains eight fluid ounces, you'll be set for a while.

