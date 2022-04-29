Sienna Naturals: Brand Review and 7 of the Best Products

Trying to figure out what works best for my textured hair has led to product overload in my bathroom. To streamline my routine, I recently turned to Sienna Naturals. The brand has developed an incredible suite of clean haircare products we can rely on time and time again. They are the first dermatologist-tested and responsibly sourced brand specifically formulated for natural hair. By combining science and nature, this Black-owned brand is reimagining what textured hair care looks like.
Sienna Naturals
Founded by: Hannah Diop
Based In: Los Angeles, CA
Pricing: $$-$$$
Best Known For: Providing textured haircare products that combine science and nature
Most Popular Product: Dream Curl Cream, Dew Magic Leave-In Conditioner
Fun Fact: Issa Rae joined Sienna Naturals as co-owner in 2020.
Other Brands You'll Love: Pattern, Bread Beauty, TPH by Taraji P. Henson
Founder Hannah Diop's passion for product development is rooted in her experiences with her curly hair. "As a little girl growing up in a predominantly white environment in Minnesota, I internalized [the lack of options available to me] and thought there was something wrong with my hair," she previously told us. "But, of course, I came to discover it wasn't me. It was the industry that had a problem."
She launched Sienna Naturals in 2012 to address the longstanding gaps in the textured hair care market. Diop and her team set out to create products that "[put] textured hair at the center of clean innovation." Sienna Naturals worked with dermatologists to develop their Curl Memory and Rooted Technology, meaning their products deliver clinically-proven results.
Since launching a decade ago, Sienna Naturals has become a powerful player in the hair industry. They've landed a retail partnership with Target and brought media mogul Issa Rae into the fold as co-owner. "Issa Rae is Black excellence. And she doesn't put her name behind something she doesn't believe in," Diop said.
Ahead, read our reviews of the best Sienna Naturals products.
H.A.P.I. Shampoo
Commence your wash day ritual with the H.A.P.I Shampoo, which recently won a Byrdie Eco Award. The hydrating shampoo is formulated to restore your curl pattern, smooth frizz, and detangle. When I massaged it onto my scalp and strands, it effortlessly removed build-up and left my hair feeling thoroughly cleansed. I also love the shampoo's fresh scent, created by ingredients like lavender oil.
Untangled Conditioner
Detangling would be a big part of my villain origin story if I had one. Luckily, the Untangled Conditioner makes detangling a breeze. It has just enough slip to help you gently remove knots from ends to root. The antioxidant-rich conditioner also softens and moisturizes as it sits in your hair. Pro tip: The brand says the conditioner can double as a heat protectant, noting you should apply it to wet hair before blowdrying.
Plant Power Repair Mask
Think of the Plant Power Repair Mask as a deluxe spa treatment for your hair. This strengthening treatment is formulated with the brand's 6-in-1 Damage Repair Complex, a vegan protein blend that targets breakage and soothes scalp irritation. After leaving it on for 5-10 minutes, your hair will be shinier, hydrated, and vibrant. The brand recommends incorporating it into your routine 1-4 times per month.
Dream Curl Cream
The Dream Curl Cream is the brand's latest launch and the new star of my wash day routine. It combines two types of science—Curl Memory and Plant Cellulose Technology—to enhance your curl pattern and lock in the definition for days. You can also use this to refresh your hair a few days after washing, and your curls will spring right back into action.
Dew Magic Leave-In Conditioner
As its name suggests, the Dew Magic Leave-in Conditioner is magical. Providing the same healthy amount of slip as the Untangled Conditioner, this citrusy leave-in keeps your hair soft and hydrated. Low porosity hair types will appreciate the formula's lightweight polar oils, such as baobab and coconut oil. Those with high porosity hair will fall in love with the moisture-boosting blend of baobab and shea butter. While it's tempting to squeeze a massive amount into your hands (like I did at first), it's a buildable formula, so you don't need a lot to feel the conditioning effects.
Daily Elixir Scalp Oil
This award-winning product is a must-have for all protective style wearers. The Daily Elixir Scalp Oil acts as a nourishing shield, soothing scalp irritation and flakiness. This product will also keep your style fresh in between washes while conditioning the hair underneath. If you typically shy away from oils due to their heaviness, rest assured that this one feels lightweight.
Lock & Seal Anti-Breakage Styling Oil
The Lock & Seal Anti-Breakage Styling Oil is a lightweight treatment oil specifically designed to lock in moisture, add shine, and smooth hair. The product's Anti-Breakage Technology can rebond damaged hair cuticles, sealing them for up to five washes.
I used the oil as a booster for my days-old curls. The directions say to use it after applying a leave-in conditioner and before other styling products. I went a little rogue and used it on dry hair, but it still worked like a dream. It left my hair feeling soft and manageable after every application. Plus, it smelled so good.