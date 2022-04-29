Sienna Naturals: Brand Review and 7 of the Best Products

Trying to figure out what works best for my textured hair has led to product overload in my bathroom. To streamline my routine, I recently turned to Sienna Naturals. The brand has developed an incredible suite of clean haircare products we can rely on time and time again. They are the first dermatologist-tested and responsibly sourced brand specifically formulated for natural hair. By combining science and nature, this Black-owned brand is reimagining what textured hair care looks like.

Sienna Naturals Founded by: Hannah Diop Based In: Los Angeles, CA Pricing: $$-$$$ Best Known For: Providing textured haircare products that combine science and nature Most Popular Product: Dream Curl Cream, Dew Magic Leave-In Conditioner Fun Fact: Issa Rae joined Sienna Naturals as co-owner in 2020. Other Brands You'll Love: Pattern, Bread Beauty, TPH by Taraji P. Henson

Founder Hannah Diop's passion for product development is rooted in her experiences with her curly hair. "As a little girl growing up in a predominantly white environment in Minnesota, I internalized [the lack of options available to me] and thought there was something wrong with my hair," she previously told us. "But, of course, I came to discover it wasn't me. It was the industry that had a problem."

She launched Sienna Naturals in 2012 to address the longstanding gaps in the textured hair care market. Diop and her team set out to create products that "[put] textured hair at the center of clean innovation." Sienna Naturals worked with dermatologists to develop their Curl Memory and Rooted Technology, meaning their products deliver clinically-proven results.

Since launching a decade ago, Sienna Naturals has become a powerful player in the hair industry. They've landed a retail partnership with Target and brought media mogul Issa Rae into the fold as co-owner. "Issa Rae is Black excellence. And she doesn't put her name behind something she doesn't believe in," Diop said.

Ahead, read our reviews of the best Sienna Naturals products.

