Derms Say There's a Right and Wrong Way to Moisturize—Here's What You Need to Know

Avoid Drying Ingredients

As counter-intuitive as it sounds, the moisturizers on the shelves are not always moisturizing. It's important to read the label on any skincare product before you purchase, to ensure it does not include ingredients that actually dry the skin versus hydrate it.

"Certain skincare lines contain ingredients that should be avoided if you have dry skin," explains Geria. "Stay away from products containing alcohol, fragrances, and glycolic acid. Not only can alcohol dry your skin, but it can also cause irritation, redness, and in some cases, even eczema to develop. Although fragrances typically make up a small percentage of a product, if you have dry skin, it's likely to cause acne. Glycolic acid is an exfoliant, benefiting skin cell production and regeneration, which is helpful for those with dull skin. But for those who have dry skin, glycolic acid is likely to make your skin more dehydrated and irritated."

Approach benzoyl peroxide and bar soap with caution as well. "Benzoyl peroxide is harsh and upsets the skin’s natural microbiome, which in turn can lead to redness, irritation, and peeling, and also leave your skin more susceptible to pathogens, potentially causing more acne," says Eichten of the acne-fighting ingredient. "A vicious cycle of breakouts often ensues with long-term use. A better alternative to benzoyl peroxide, which still fights acne but keeps skin moisture reserves in check, is sulfur. A lesser known clinically proven ingredient, sulfur also promotes rapid exfoliation of pore-clogging dead skin cell buildup but without irritation.

"[Bar] soap is extremely alkaline, which means the pH is high, sometimes as high as 10," Eichten continues. "For context, our skin functions best at a pH of around 5.5-6.5. When something alkaline is left on the skin for too long it causes a buildup. Over time, this alkaline residue accumulates on the skin and impedes your skin’s ability to absorb other topical nutrients, meaning your other products will not work as well. A better swap for bar soap is a gentle, daily cleanser that is pH neutral or even just slightly lower than your skin’s natural pH."