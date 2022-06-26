13 Shorts for Bigger Butts to Keep You (Mostly) Covered All Summer

Getting dressed in the summer can feel like a challenge. There’s the task of keeping it simple for the sake of staying cool while still making the outfit feel like you, all while considering, “Just how much is my sweat going to show up on this?” Add a bigger butt, hips, and thighs to the mix and it can begin to feel like you’re going to spend June through September resigned to a sundress.

That’s because shorts have not always been a friend of the curvy community—what fits your butt and thighs doesn’t always fit your waist, and shorts intended to be mildly modest can quickly become revealing. But, in recent years, brands have been able to expand their lineup to include shorts that cater to not just a singular body type.

Before, shopping for shorts might have felt like a dead end, but now, with curvy-specific lines and relaxed-fit being mainstream, you can find well-fitted, full-coverage or cheeky-by-choice shorts to take you through summer. Below, our 13 picks for curvier bottoms.

Madewell The Plus Curvy Momjean Short $75.00 Shop

When Madewell launched its curvy collection in 2018, their already popular denim line became even more so. The brand’s curvy shorts are designed to reflect the rest of the line, but have been designed to fit a more hourglass figure. They feature a narrower waist, a longer rise that keeps full-coverage shorts full-coverage, and added room through the hips and thighs. And, a number of their curvy denim shorts are available in standard and plus sizing.

Madewell The Curvy Perfect Fatigue Short $65.00 Shop

While much of Madewell’s curvy line is denim, there are a few options for when jean shorts aren’t the vibe. This pair is slightly less casual and even cooler for summer, with a loose fit around the thighs and a 98% cotton make-up.

Ganni Mini Seersucker Shorts $185.00 Shop

Denmark brand Ganni is the brand of the summer, with vibrant colors, unique prints, and seersucker that goes on for pages. For curvier bottoms, we love the brand's mini shorts—available in sizes 0 through 22—which feature a loose, boxer-inspired fit around the thighs and a drawstring that allows you to fit the waist perfectly to you. When curvy-specific lines aren’t available, drawstrings can be our best friends.

Aliya Wanek Priya Shorts $155.00 Shop

For a short that focuses on sustainability as much as it does design and fit, there’s the Priya Short from Aliya Wanek. Available in three eye-catching, summery colors, the Priya Short features a double-elasticized waist for easy on-and-off and a relaxed fit through the hips and thighs. And to find your perfect size, the brand created item specific size charts.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise 4 Inch Mom Shorts $59.00 Shop

I never thought I’d see the day when Abercrombie & Fitch would offer some of the best denim shorts for curvy shoppers. Their Curve Love Mom Shorts come in four washes and, like we want out of all good denim shorts, can be dressed up, down, or anywhere in between.

Wray Ruth Short $81.00 Shop

Wray is bold, colorful, and size inclusive. The brand’s Ruth Short is available in five prints—from navy gingham to a psychedelic floral—and a number of sizes, ranging from XXS to 6XL. The elastic waistband pulls over hips without a fuss and gives you a gap-free, slip-free fit around the waist.

Good American Good Curve Short $119.00 Shop

Good American’s popular curve fit has officially been introduced to their shorts. The Curve Short offers a “curve-enhancing fit,” with a stretch material that keeps the waistband snug without constraining your thighs or hips. For a sexier denim short that caters to your curves, there are few better.



Everlane The A-Line Denim Short $68.00 Shop

Reviewers note that this denim short is ideal for pear-shaped figures, with a flattering high waist, room in the legs, and a length that keeps everything covered. As a nice bonus, it comes in six colors.

American Eagle AE Stretch Curvy Denim Mom Shorts $35.00 Shop

For an affordable option that doesn’t compromise on fit, consider the curvy denim shorts from American Eagle. The Curvy Mom Shorts offer some stretch for a more relaxed, casual fit, with room through the hip and thighs. And, being high-rise, you’ll find that the curvy denim is super flatting around the waist, holding shape and avoiding the typical waistband gap.

Tove Lana Tweed Shorts $345.00 Shop

Not every event calls for a denim short. French brand Tove's Lana Tweed Short brings elegance to the summer staple, featuring a dazzling white color, front pleats, and mid-thigh length. This pair of shorts sits nicely on the natural waist, getting roomier as the short extends into the hips and thighs.

Mango Lyocell Shorts $30.00 Shop

On days when it’s so hot you need something that doesn’t feel like its there—we’re talking ample room in the legs and a fabric designed to be breathable—there’s Mango’s Lyocell Shorts. Available in two eye-catching colors, these drawstring shorts can be paired with a simple white tank for a look that feels complete without much effort.

Eloquii Overlap Waistband Short $80.00 Shop

Eloquii specializes in clothing sizes 14-28, and the brand’s Overlap Waistband Short is the perfect shape for a curvier figure. The trendy crossover style contours the waist while the stretch woven cotton and spandex denim ensure that nothing is too snug around the hips.

Staud Jeter Short $195.00 Shop

Tap into the Bermuda trend with this selection from Staud. The drawstring, with gold detailing to elevate the otherwise more athletic shorts, helps you avoid waistband gapping. And made out of tech taffeta, these shorts are ideal for those hotter, sweatier days in the sun and by the water.

