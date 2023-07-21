16 Short Loc Hairstyles That Are Easy and Elegant

Like braids and twists, locs are incredibly versatile. However, if you're early in your loc journey, you may need a little inspiration to help you navigate styling your hair. To make things easier, we've rounded up 16 short loc hairstyles you can easily recreate at home. From tightly coiled updos to whimsical ponytails, find all the looks below.
Spiral Locs
Chloe and Halle Bailey are prime examples of how creative you can get with locs. Here, Halle's hair is styled in a tightly coiled updo. The spiral-like look is doable with short and long locs alike.
Half-Up, Half-Down
Part of the beauty of locs is the ability to create free-spirited, effortless styles. Case in point: Willow Smith's half-up, half-down style. Enhance the look with a colored jumbo scrunchie.
Two-Strand Twisted Bob
Want to get creative with your locs? Try this twisted bob hairstyle. Use the two-strand twist method to achieve this same look.
Sporty Buns
While Ciara is sporting faux locs, you can easily achieve the same playful style with your short locs. Just pull your hair into two loose buns in the front and leave the rest out.
Flexi Rod Locs
A flexi rod set on locs results in a head full of stunning coils. The best part? This look can last for days.
Heart Buns
While this heart-shaped 'do may be a bit more intricate, it's definitely doable to DIY at home. You'll just need a strong hair elastic to ensure your locs stay in place. We recommend Goody's Ouchless Elastic Hair Ties ($3).
Classic Pineapple
If you have locs, the "pineapple" is a staple style. This high-top ponytail is fitting for casual outings and special occasions. If your locs are too short for this sky-high updo, remix the style into a half-up, half-down look.
Front-Facing Ponytails
Simple, easy-to-achieve styles are perfect for starter locs. This half-up half-down dual ponytail style is great for newly loc’d strands.
Half-Up Pineapple
Trade in your everyday ponytail for this elevated version. Add an extra hair tie to the center of your ponytail to ensure it remains upright all day long.
Low Ponytails
Ponytails don’t always have to be placed at the crown of your head. These super cute ponytails are lower, making them more suitable for short to medium-length hair.
Bejeweled Buns
Space buns are already a playful, ultra-cute style. Add hair jewelry, and it takes the look up another notch.
Two-Strand Twists
If you want to keep your hair out of your face, this two-strand twisted bob is an amazing option. Use small claw clips to help pull back and secure your locs.
Loc Mohawk
This loc mohawk is mesmerizing and easy to recreate. Simply pull your hair into three sections and twist each one to create a loose bun. Add hair accessories as desired to give the look an extra touch of pizzazz.
Side Swoop
Deep side swoops are making a comeback, and this 'do is the perfect way to get in on the trend. Lean into the nostalgia further by adding some colorful clips.
Curly Locs
Let your locs loose. You can make sure they have some volume and shape by using hair rollers or leaving your hair in Bantu knots overnight.
Low Petal Bun
Petal buns are another popular loc style. The simple, sleek style is perfect for any occasion. Style your edges into swirl formations for a finishing touch.