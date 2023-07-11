I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, These Are the Best Deals I've Found for Prime Day, Starting at $8

It’s officially primetime! The much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and just as in real life, the early bird catches the worm in terms of the best deals. As a commerce editor, who spent eight hours a day on Amazon leading up to the sales event, I am an expert in finding the best deals. I like the NuFACE Mini Starter Kit to get that dewy, refreshed complexion and these Nike leggings that are 50 percent off and my go-to for SoulCycle classes. While we are on the topic of working out, I plan on snagging sports bras like this one from DKNY, which is both strappy and seamless.

Personally, I’m stocking up on all of my favorite products, such as this incredibly breathable and illuminating Honest Beauty concealer, which is currently available for only $4, and the Glow Recipe watermelon sleeping mask, which I simply cannot live without (plus it’s perfect for travel). Here are the beauty and fashion picks I’m snagging during Amazon’s Prime Day Sale.

The 10 Best Fashion & Beauty Deals

CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron

Amazon

I am always on the lookout for good deals, and the bestselling flat iron by one of my favorite brands, CHI, is currently on sale for only $53. It is my go-to item for achieving a salon-worthy blowout in the comfort of my own home. With its ergonomic design and quick heating system (up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit), I can style my hair without tiring. In addition, the fact that I will be saving over nearly 50 percent off the list price makes me very happy.

Cupshe Women Deep V Neck Swimsuit

Amazon

This deep v-cut swimsuit by Cupshe is perfect if you are searching for a sultry yet sophisticated one-piece bathing suit. I recently wore the deep v-neck swimsuit on a long weekend getaway, and everyone commented on it. The crisscross back of this one-piece and the bra cup's built-in wire provide extra support for the bust. Add it to your cart before it’s gone, and you won’t be disappointed.

Kitsch Mini Ice Roller & Mini Face Roller Set

Amazon

If you're looking for a facial tool to facilitate a soothing massage while depuffing and encouraging blood flow, look no further than the mini ice roller and face roller set from Kitsch. Since making the transition from New York City to Los Angeles, it has been my savior on days when the temperature rises above 80 degrees. I keep my ice roller in the fridge for extra chill and start rolling upwards after finishing my morning skincare routine. As I and many others on TikTok can attest, the effects are noticeable right away. My skin looks brighter and my sinuses feel better when I use the face roller to stimulate blood flow and lymphatic drainage. In addition, at 52 percent off, you get two products for the price of one with this duo deal.

Nike Women's Leggings

Amazon

Nike leggings have remained an essential part of my gym wardrobe due to their high-quality design, stretchy waistband, and cooling fabric. Grab these high-waisted leggings, which are currently 50 percent off during Amazon Prime Day. I will get two because the price is right and I can not find another pair with this type of dry-fit technology anywhere else. Sizes range from extra-small to large and run true to size, so keep that in mind when purchasing.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

Amazon

Aside from the fact that celebrities like Jennifer Anderson, Bella Hadid, and Kate Hudson swear by it, I believe the NuFACE Mini Starter Kit is worth every penny. The facial tool is a game-changing skincare product to add to your routine. After using it myself for two weeks, I could see how the microcurrent tightened my skin, gave me a radiant glow, sculpted my cheekbones, and raised the hairs on the tips of my brows. If you have been thinking about buying this high-end facial tool, now is a great time because the starter kit is currently 17 percent off and comes with the brand's aqua gel at no extra cost. I plan to buy this as a gift for a special person in my life.

Sojos Retro Square Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

Amazon

A pair of stylish sunglasses that make people take a second look at you is the finishing touch to any summer outfit. Especially when they are aviator frames in burgundy red with a blue design that has a gradient. Grab these retro sunnies discounted at 41 percent off as you plan your new summer vacation, and thank me later.

Adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker

Amazon

These Women's Adidas Originals Superstar Sneakers are a must-have because they can be worn with both dressier and more relaxed ensembles. Get a pair now and save up to 43 percent, then think about who else in your life would adore a pair as you get ready for the upcoming holiday season. These kicks are classic, timeless, and one of my sneaker essentials, so I will definitely be buying them again.

Revlon Age Defying 3X Foundation

Amazon

For me, it’s all about prevention when it comes to stocking up on makeup that has skincare ingredients like this foundation by Revlon. For starters, it is 52 percent off the list price and offers buildable coverage, both of which I will always appreciate. With over 5,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and before and after photos posted to TikTok, I knew I had to buy this miracle in a jar. It works as a moisturizer, serum, and primer all in one, and then some, with SPF 20 for protection.