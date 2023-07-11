My Favorite Pair of Wide Leg Jeans That Are A “Compliment Magnet” Are On Sale For $74

There are many things in life that bring me pure, simple, unabashed joy: a chocolate & vanilla swirl ice cream cone with rainbow sprinkles, a long weekend, a sweaty dance session, and the Eivissa Baggy Jeans by Lioness.

And while the first three things are self-explanatory, I feel it’s only right to expound on my love for the latter. Even better, they’re currently on sale for 25 percent off.

I want to be clear here: I live in these jeans, so what I’m about to share comes from extensive experience. They’re comfortable, chic, and come in a gorgeous wash that matches pretty much everything. If one were to scroll through my camera roll, at least 80 percent of the photos would be me smiling, in a different location, wearing them with no shame. And the only reason I haven’t worn them in the last week is because NYC has finally decided to address the fact that it is indeed summer. Had it continued to carry on with unpredictable, spring-like weather, I’d still be wearing these religiously.

Still, it’s not enough that I am enamored with these jeans, it’s that everyone else seems to be as well. I have never gotten as many compliments as I have while wearing these beauties. They play up the oversized, wide-leg trend of the moment, and they’re a flattering mid-rise that’s not too low or high.

At a modest $99 with 25 percent off, they also happen to give you bang for your buck, which is what we all want and need at the moment, amiright?

If you’re looking for the one thing you should grab while Amazon Prime Day rages on, your search stops here.

