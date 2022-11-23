Black Friday is a great time to get some holiday shopping done and perhaps treat yourself to wishlist items that you can't justify purchasing at full price. But if you’re anything like us, then you might find yourself buying things that you won’t truly use simply because you’re getting a deal on them. So this year, we’re being more intentional about our approach to shopping the irresistible sales, and instead, focusing on the wardrobe essentials that we’re guaranteed to use and love. And if you’re inspired to do the same, then keep reading because we’re sharing some of our favorite wardrobe staples to shop during the Shopbop Black Friday sale.

What is Shopbop’s Black Friday Sale?

If you’re unfamiliar with Shopbop, it’s a massive online retailer that sells thousands of clothing, accessory, home, and beauty items from a wide range of brands and designers. It’s owned by Amazon, so if you’re a Prime member, you’ll also get access to two-day shipping at Shopbop. Considering that the retailer sells tons of high-end and designer items, being able to shop the site with a discount is incredible—and they’re currently having a 25 percent discount storewide through Cyber Monday. While the promo does have some exclusions, there are literally thousands of desirable items on sale, and all you have to do is use code HOLIDAY at checkout to utilize the discount.

Citizens of Humanity Daphne Crop High Rise Stovepipe Jeans

The value of a quality pair of high-rise straight jeans can’t be overstated. This design features a cropped length that’s really flattering when paired with heels or casual sneakers, and the midweight fabric has a bit of stretch to it which allows it to move with the body. These jeans are also a classic medium blue color, which ensures they’re totally timeless.

Original price: $238

Sale Price: $179

Mother The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans

Like a little black dress, a go-to pair of black jeans will immediately become a closet MVP. While many black jeans actually lean more gray in color, which naturally makes them fairly casual, these are jet black which allows you to dress them up or down. We also love that the subtle flare and minimal fraying at the hem give them a modern twist.

Original price: $218

Sale price: $164

Agolde Hilma Twist Sleeve Thong Bodysuit

A simple black bodysuit is a versatile piece that can be worn casually for the daytime or dressed up for a night out. This one has a chic off-the-shoulder design with subtle ruching that gives it an elevated look. We also love that it can be enjoyed year-round—worn with jeans and sandals in the summer or layered during the cooler months.

Original price: $168

Sale price: $126

Good American Girlfriend Tee

Need we get into the value of a classic white t-shirt? Pair it with a blazer for work, with jeans and sneakers for running errands, or with faux leather pants and heeled booties for a night out. This one is great because it’s a bright white shade, the fabric is opaque, and it has a classic fit that’s not too fitted or too baggy.

Original price: $55

Sale price: $41

Club Monaco Kora Cami

A satin or silk cami is an excellent layering piece, and this pearly white one matches everything. It’s simple and classic, and it can be dressed up with accessories or worn casually with jeans and sneakers.

Original price: $99

Sale price: $74

Lioness Military Minds Mini Dress

You might be surprised by how much use you get out of a simple fitted mini dress. It can be a savior during the middle of summer when minimal clothing is ideal, but you can also use it as a layering piece during the fall and spring. This one is great because it has thick fabric and ruching which makes it forgiving, and the string ties allow you to adjust the length a bit. This design comes in four shades, but we recommend grabbing it in black because you can never go wrong with a little black dress.

Original price: $79

Sale price: $59

Dannijo Mini Bias Slip

A simple slip dress is another wardrobe staple that’s extremely versatile. This one is made with 100 percent silk, and it hits a few inches above the knees, making it easy to pair with whatever kind of shoes you want. It’s also a great piece for year-round as it’s thin and lightweight and can be easily layered.

Original price: $275

Sale price: $206

Free People Found My Friend Cardi

Whether it’s for a cozy night in (or out) or for staying warm in the office, a soft cardigan is a must-have for the cool weather. This one is great because it has a midweight fabric that keeps you warm without making you sweat, and the simple design makes it easy to throw on with jeans or leggings when you don’t want to put much thought into your outfit.

Original price: $78

Sale price: $59

For Love & Lemons Finley Sweater

A fun, chunky sweater is perfect for when you want to get out the door quickly without putting any real effort into your look. This one has a slouched style and side slits for extra detailing, and the big plaid pattern gives it a bold character. We also love that it’s made with mid-weight ribbed knit fabric, which keeps you warm without overdoing it.

Original price: $198

Sale price: $149

Apparis Jemma Puffer

Puffer jackets are essential for winter, but sometimes they can really ruin your outfit when they appear more functional than stylish. That’s why we love this one—the faux leather design is chic and fashion-forward, but it will also keep you pretty warm. It’s a great option to wear on a cold night out when you want your puffer to complement your look rather than distract from it.

Original price: $395

Sale price: $296

Stand Studio Camille Cocoon Coat

Teddy coats are incredibly popular and versatile, but so many of them look the same. This one is perfect because it features the classic teddy coat fabric in a gorgeous army green shade and a trench silhouette. It’s still classic and easy to pair with tons of different outfits, but the color and cut give it a little something special.

Original price: $495

Sale price: $371

Aquazzura Saint Honore' Booties 50

Now we know these boots are quite pricey, but if you’re going to splurge on anything for fall and winter, we highly recommend doing so on a timeless pair of black booties—and now is the time when you can get a major discount. These lambskin leather Chelsea booties feature a pointed round toe and a chunky heel that’s easy to walk in. They have a zip closure in the back, which simplifies getting them on and off, and they’re a classic design that will go with pretty much anything and last you for many seasons to come.

Original price: $850

Sale price: $637

Voile Blanche Cleofe Boots

If you live in a cold climate, then you understand how necessary cold weather boots are. And while these won’t be ideal for ultra-slushy conditions, they are excellent for cold temperatures and minimal snowfall. They feature cowhide suede and sheep shearling, as well as chunky soles that provide the necessary grip. We also adore the sage green color and the pretty slim design that looks flattering on the feet and ankles.

Original price: $305

Sale price: $229

Axel Arigato Clean 90 Sneakers

Solid white sneakers are a pair of shoes that everyone should have—they’re classic, basic, and incredibly versatile. These are great because the design is simple, they’re a bright white shade, and they feature rubber soles with a subtle platform.

Original price: $250

Sale price: $189

Neous Lacerta Bag

A black shoulder bag is a perfect accessory for any outfit, and this one is a great option. Not only is it already on sale on top of the discount, but the design is simple with just a hint of uniqueness. It’s made with soft cowhide leather, it has an adjustable strap that can be used at two different lengths, and it’s a great size to hold your essentials. It can be styled with casual outfits or with more dressy looks, making it another staple we highly recommend checking out.

Original price: $595

Sale price: $268

Staud Ida Tote

Tote bags are great for a variety of purposes, and investing in a great one goes a long way. Need something to stuff your work laptop in? Totes work for that. Staying at a friend's place for the night? Perfect for that too. We love this one because the mahogany color is unique and stunning, and the design features half leather and half suede for a subtle but unique look. It’s also a great size—it will fit your laptop and essentials without overpowering you.

Original price: $425

Sale price: $319

Apparis Shane Vegan Leather Baseball Hat

Whether you want to put a sporty twist on your look or you're in need of a fashionable way to cover up greasy hair, throw on a faux leather baseball cap and call it a day. The faux leather fabric elevates it from your traditional cap, but the classic shape is timeless and easy to wear.



Original price: $88

Sale price: $66