21 Shoes For Winter You Won't Want to Take Off

We get it—putting together an outfit when it’s ice cold outside can be a drag. Despite how much we love a chunky sweater or beautifully-crafted wool coat, sometimes staying indoors in your sweatpants in lieu of actual clothing just sounds better. But for days when you need to, you know, do stuff, it’s helpful to have a strong assortment of footwear to keep your outfits feeling fresh and polished. When it’s especially wintry, a pair of snow boots are your best bet. But if you’re simply working with some wind chill or an overcast sky, why not introduce a few new shoes to the mix?

Ahead, discover and shop our roundup of 21 shoes for winter that will reinvigorate your wardrobe for the months ahead. From lug-sole boots that feel on trend for the moment to chunky flats that would look particularly chic with a pair of socks and trousers, there’s a little something for everyone.



La Canadienne Braydon $389 Shop

Handmade in Italy, these waterproof lug-sole boots are set on a platform sole with a rounded toe and feature a back pull tab for easy entry. Wear with everything from a midi dress to a turtleneck and jeans.



Loeffler Randall Owen Hazel Hiking Boot $450 Shop

A modern take on the classic hiking boot, this Italian split suede pair features gray mesh trim and an all over water-resistant finish. The outsole is Vibram, meaning they’re engineered to be suitable for unstable terrain.



Le Monde Beryl Penny Loafers $647 Shop

While penny loafers may not work as well for rain and snow, if you’re wanting a cute cold-weather shoe to wear with a chunky sock, this pair—crafted in Italy—is an instant outfit upgrade.



Labucq Suba $520 Shop

Crafted in rich Italian calf leather on top of a Vibram sole with an elastic gore, this pair of Chelsea boots are the answer to your cold weather style prayers. Wear with wide-leg denim and a cropped puffer jacket.



Brother Vellies Greg Shoe $395 Shop

Slip these casual slides on with a pair of thick socks for easygoing style this winter. The metal buckle and calf suede give a slight nod to the west while the cork bottom cements the footwear’s low-key vibes.



Jack Erwin Thea $225 Shop

These statement boots are handcrafted in Portugal from rubberized calf-leather and a weather-resistant sole. The contrasting colors give the shoe a bold finish, making it easy to throw on with a simple coat and jeans and still feel put together.



Sezane Phoenix Boots $305 Shop

Also handcrafted in Portugal, these cowboy boots are a fun take on winter footwear and feature leather linen and insoles and a laminated leather heel. Wear with an oversized turtleneck and slim jeans for a weekend dinner.



& Other Stories Padded Slippers $59 Shop

If you're working from home and need a pair of cozy house shoes, make it these padded slippers crafted from recycled polyester. They'll keep you feeling dressed up enough for a full day's work, while still staying comfortable.



The North Face Shellista IV Shorty WP $139 Shop

The North Face knows a thing or two about keeping you warm, which is why this updated version of their classic boot is perfect for sensible winter style. The durable materials are waterproof plus it comes with an inner bootie that can be removed and worn as an indoor slipper.



Aether W Dolomite Boot $450 Shop

Aether collaborated with a century-old Italian shoemaker for this boot, which is handmade with vegetable-tanned Italian leather and lined in shearling. Other design details like metal eyelets and lacing hooks give the footwear an authentic finish.



Copenhagen Studios CPH735 Vitello $224.22 Shop

For days when then the temperatures of low and the precipitation is light, these white leather boots are the ones to pick. The wavy black sole punches up an already-chic ankle boot.



Blundstone Chelsea Boots $170 Shop

If stylish durability is what you seek, Blundstone is a no-brainer. Their classic Chelsea boot absorbs up to 90% of the impact as you walk and the leather is water resistant, making them a smart pick for days when the weather is unreliable.



Mackage Commander Knee-High Lug Sole Leather Boot $890 Shop

If you've yet to invest in a pair of knee-high boots, make it these ones. With the lug sole and plush shearling lining, they’ll be your go-to for months and years to come. We’d wear them with a boxy blazer layered over a turtleneck and skinny jeans tucked into the boots for an equestrian-inspired look.



Hunter Boots Refined Stitch Chelsea Boots $185 Shop

It’s surprisingly hard to find a good pair of rain boots but this pair from Hunter is the exception. The contrast welt stitching adds a nice detailing while the rubber body and pull tabs lend functional elements. Plus, mossy green color goes with everything.



Brandblack Sneakers Moda High Top $248 Shop

Translate your sneaker collection to winter with a pair of suede and faux shearling kicks crafted in a bright shade of green. These would look especially cute worn with a printed dress and long wool coat.



Woden Irish Track $179 Shop

These boots have all the functionality of a tradition hiking boot—but with a pop of pink, for a little element of fun and whimsy. Wear with patchwork jeans and a chunky sweater for a festive holiday season outfit.



Ganni Chunky Chelsea Boots $445 Shop

For the lover of chunky footwear, this pair of ankle boots takes the trend to new heights—in the best way possible. With a creepers-inspired sole in contrasting rubber, you’ll find yourself reaching for these on a weekly (daily?) basis.



Staud Astro Mule $295 Shop

These statement shoes prove that a pair of Sherpa slides are a necessity for maintaining a cute winter wardrobe. Wear with plaid trousers and a cable-knit sweater for a fun take on print and texture.



Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Sheepskin Ankle Boots $140 Shop

A classic since its inception in 1978, Ugg boots have stuck around for a reason—they’re divinely comfortable. This ankle-length version also feels like a modern update to the taller silhouette of decade’s past.



Dr. Martens 1461 Vintage Leather Derby Shoes $193 Shop

Dr. Martens is well-known for their signature combat boot, but the low-rise Derby is a nice alternative for those who want a subtler footwear moment with the same perks of the brand’s all-wear design details. Style with sheer lack tights and a sweater dress for effortless winter dressing.



ba&sh Wooden Clog $275 Shop

Infuse your winter wardrobe with a dose of ‘70s style with this pair of clogs made in Spain. The side buckle and metal rivets contrast the suede texture beautifully and the low heel height makes it easy to wear them all day long.

