27 Snow Boots You'll Actually Want to Wear

When it comes to the winter season, we always seem to reach for our knee-high boots or heeled boots, and, although stylish, they aren’t always practical. Enter: Snow boots. Built for the coldest months of the year, they are the perfect wardrobe staple to conquer the cold temperatures and feet of snow.

Finding a quality snow boot that you actually want to wear can be tricky. You want to look for a rubber or heavy-duty lug sole, water-resistant materials (including the stitching), and perhaps even a shearling or faux fur lining for extra style and warmth. Below, we have rounded up 27 of the best snow boots that will cover you for every occasion.

Moon Boots Nylon Icon Snowboots $$95 Shop

Nothing says an après-ski trip like an iconic pair of Moon Boots. The rubber soles grip slippery surfaces and you can easily slip in and out of them with the metal fastenings. They're an easy pick that will elevate any ski outfit.

Hunter Padded Snow Boots $$181.70 Shop

Hunter's Padded Snow Boots ($181.70) are designed with an OrthoLite footbed for long-lasting comfort underneath the foot. With a robust rubber sole and adjustable toggle to cushion the foot, you'll be ready for any kind of winter weather.

Larroude Vail Boot $375 Shop

This monochrome pair from Larroude will take you from the hiking trail to the ski lodge. Lined with a soft faux shearling, you'll be walking on cloud nine.

Sorel Brex Lace Boot $$234 Shop

Take a winter hike in Sorel's Brex Lace Boot ($234). With a lace-up front, gusset sides, waterproof leather, and a chunky heel, you'll be the coolest person on the trail.

Ganni Rubber Chelsea Boot $$245 Shop

Sometimes a traditional snow boot can be a bit much for a morning commute into the city. That's where Ganni's Rubber Chelsea Boot ($245) come in handy. Made with recycled rubber and featuring elasticated panels, they’re a pair that will last you for many winters to come.

Stella McCartney Emilie Vegan Leather Chelsea Booties $$975 Shop

Take the lug sole trend to the next level with this ultra-chunky pair of boots by Stella McCartney. The creamy caramel shade is almost too good for schlepping through slush. Fortunately, the thick rubber sole is up to the challenge.

Stuart Weitzman Rockie Sportlift Bootie $675 Shop

Investing in a structured and sturdy boot is strongly recommended. This pair by Stuart Weitzman is leather lined, water repellent, and will never steer you wrong.

Chloe x Moon Boot Wool Blend Snow Boots $$725 Shop

Made from a refined leather and knitted wool-blend, this pair perfectly embodies the heritage of both brands in a very special snow boot. Trust us, these will go down a treat with everyone.

Fendi FF Knee-High Snow Boots $1,178 Shop

Whether you're venturing out for a snow-filled weekend, taking a trip to the city, or just want some extra warmth while running errants, this is a pair you'll always be reaching for.

Crocs Classic Neo Puff Luxe Boot $99.99 Shop

If you're bummed out about having to retire your Crocs for the season, don't be. The brand has you covered.

Canada Goose Journey Boot $795 Shop

Canada Goose's footwear debut includes all the qualities that have made the brand's parkas so beloved. Inspired by hiking boots, the Journey Boot ($795) will keep your feet warm in temperatures as low as five degrees.

Bogner Alta Badia Boot $$675 Shop

This winter boot got the city-chic memo. Whether you wear these all day or just for the morning walk into the office, you will love these cozy boots from Bogner.

Moncler Insolux Waterproof Snow Boot $595 Shop

This sleek, all-black pair of winter boots from Moncler will have you prepared for whatever the weather throws at you. Don’t let the brutal winter weather get you or your wardrobe down.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Winter COLD.RDY Panelled Boots $$170 Shop

Sustainable and eco-conscious, this pair of snow boots in collaboration with Stella McCartney focuses on using recycled ocean materials to create their Primeblue textile uppers, which will protect from the blustery weather.

Rossignol Apres-Ski Flatform Boot $$150 Shop

Is it a trainer? Is it a boot? These white flatform boots give us practicality without screaming it from the rooftops.

On Running Cloud Rock Hiking Boot $$299.99 Shop

For those who enjoy outdoor exercise (even in the winter), On Running's Cloud Rock Hiking Boot ($299.99) will support your feet while working out with the perfect traction. No need to worry about the elements knocking you off balance.

Anjoufemme Women's Hiking Snow Winter Boot $$49.90 Shop

More of a leisurely approach to the snow boot, you’ll find these to be a great pair for a casual weekend or morning hike.

Aether Dolomite Boot $450 Shop

Aether's mission for its Dolomite Boot ($450) was comfort, and it delivered. The brand suggests that these are "so comfortable you may not want to take them off when you come inside."

L.L. Bean Snow Boots with Tumbled-Leather $159 Shop

You'll never deal with cold, soggy socks again with L.L. Bean's tried-and-true snow boot.

12 Storeez Low Snow Boots $$210 Shop

With styling purposes in mind, the Low Snow Boots ($212) by 12 Storeez are the neutral and minimal additions we have been after. Fleece-lined, padded, and coming in at a low-calf height, these are perfect for slipping on and heading out, no questions asked.

Vans Standard V Snow Boot $$180 Shop

No need to give up your classic Vans this winter.

Bogs Arcata Insulated Waterproof Snow Boot $$159.95 Shop

These snow boots are expertly designed to withstand any icy climate, protecting feet in temperatures as low as negative 58 degrees.

The North Face Thermoball Lace Up $$119 Shop

Coming in an array of shades, these boots bridge a gap between being practical and stylish. They're are lightweight, water resistant, and carry an extra cool factor in their sleek design.

Dr. Martens Faux Fur Lined Platform Chelsea Boots $190 Shop

Swap out your your everyday Docs for its faux fur-lined cousin, which offers more warmth in the colder months.

Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Boot $$77 Shop

Rest easy while wearing these all-white boots—they're waterproof!

Ugg Classic Weather Hiker $200 Shop

Snug meets warmth when you think of Uggs, and these boots are no exception. And how can you say no to that olive shade?

Gia Borghini Terra Puffy Top Hiking Boots $595 Shop

A sturdy pair of work boots that look almost too good to work in.

