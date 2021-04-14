The 10 Best Arch-Supporting Shoes for Dance Cardio Workouts



From Zumba to cardio hip-hop, there are tons of dance classes to get you moving. All that pivoting, turning, jumping, and footwork is a recipe for getting your heart pumping and having fun, and you want to pamper your feet while you get your groove on. That’s why we scoped out some of the best shoes to wear for dance workouts with the help of dance fitness pros.

Finding comfortable, supportive shoes is important to support and protect your feet during your workout. The shoes you pick depend on the type of dancing you prefer, says Katie Duffy, a Chicago-based dance instructor and certified personal trainer. If the class involves pivoting and twisting, you want to make sure you have enough ankle and arch support, she advises. For cardio-based workouts, your shoe should have enough cushion to protect your joints from high-impact jumping. “Make sure your shoes are in good shape,” says Duffy. “If you work out on a regular basis, you should have two to three pairs of shoes and plan to get new ones every three to four months.”

Read on to see which shoes these dance experts recommend to keep your feet safe, supported, and comfortable while you boogie down.

Meet the Expert Megan Bernier is a dancer and co-director of Dance Forever, a dance fitness studio in Chicago.

Katie Duffy is a PTA-certified personal trainer and dance instructor based in Chicago.

Ziba Lennox is a dancer and co-founder of MaZi Dance Fitness, a dance workout studio in Chicago.



