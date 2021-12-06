The Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation with SPF 30 is my new favorite foundation by far. It applies seamlessly, provides virtually full coverage (especially if you build it up), and is both lightweight and natural-looking. A foundation with SPF is a winner in my book, and this one is just outstanding.

We put the Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30 to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I started wearing foundation in high school, and it slowly became the product that I couldn't live without and loved to wear all the time. However, throughout the years, I started to rely less on heavy foundations after finding an effective skincare routine. Foundation is still one of my favorite makeup products and I've tried countless options, but finding one that's lightweight enough for everyday wear while still giving enough coverage for a night out has been difficult.

After researching different foundations, I was excited to try Shiseido's Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30. The Japanese cosmetic company has become a well-known brand, popular among celebrities like Shay Mitchell. This foundation claims to provide all-day hydration, and the brand also states that the product has ActiveForce technology, which claims to offer long-term protection against the effects caused by sweat, moisture, and face movement. I knew I had to test it out for myself to see if the product had these effects on my skin.

Curious to see if Shiseido's Synchro Skin Foundation is as promising as it seems? Keep reading to find out if this foundation really is hydrating and won't crease into your fine lines.

Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30 Uses: A buildable foundation with SPF that provides coverage for day and night. Active ingredients: ActiveForce technology, responsive sensory technology, smart-corrective powder, octinoxate 4.9%, and titanium dioxide 5.8%. Potential allergens: Phenoxyethanol and BHT Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs, BHT, and octinoxate, which has a questionable history with reef safety.

Price: $47 Shade range: 30 shades, including neutral, golden, and rose undertones. About the brand: Shiseido was founded in 1872 by Japanese pharmacist Arinobu Fukuhara. The brand is dedicated to reinventing beauty and developing new technologies and approaches to its popular makeup and skincare products. Shiseido has established itself as an expert in skincare and a pioneer in fundamental dermatological research.

About My Skin: Sensitive with occasional breakouts

I'm very grateful that I have never had severe acne, not even during my teenage years, but I do get a zit or two when I use a new product with heavy ingredients or am under stress. When it comes to skincare, I prefer hydrating products with little to no fragrance. My two essential moisturizers to protect my skin barrier and prevent acne are CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream and Drunk Elephant's Protini Polypeptide Cream. My skin can look a bit dull sometimes, so adding foundation can help to revive my skin and make me look more put-together.



How to Apply: Use a sponge or brush

Karla Ayala

The packaging of Shiseido's Synchro Skin Foundation is slick and beautiful. The pump is a nice touch and makes getting the product out easier. You can also turn the pump to lock, which will ensure that product does not spill out while it's in your makeup bag. I used two to three pumps and built a nice smooth base while blending with a sponge. A foundation brush can also be used for application, and you can use the sponge to blend out any harsh lines.



The Results: A natural glow that lasts all day

Karla Ayala/Design by Cristina Cianci

Shiseido's Synchro Skin Foundation blended beautifully into my skin. I tried two different primers with this foundation, and the first one allowed for some texture towards the end of the day and some creasing into my smile lines. Then, I used Lilah b's Aglow Golden Priming Oil, and it helped my foundation stay on so seamlessly—no creasing or dry patches—and I knew this combination would become my next go-to. I applied the foundation around 10 a.m., and it still looked great even at 9 p.m. after going out in the cooler weather. Throughout the day, I barely felt like I was wearing makeup and didn't have to worry about touching up. Also, I love how it has SPF in the formula because sometimes I can forget to add that into my routine, especially during the colder months, so it's nice to be able to achieve protection without thinking so much about it.



The Value: Worth the cost

After using Shiseido's Synchro Skin Foundation, my face appeared effortlessly smooth and revitalized, a natural, glowing finish that lasted all day. I'm just blown away with the foundation's durability and applicability—I've tried so many foundations that seem to be my shade but then oxidize and make me look orange once applied to the skin, but this one does not. Estée Lauder's Double Wear is the only other long-lasting foundation that matches my skin tone, but it's on the heavier side, and Shiseido's Synchro Skin has all the same benefits plus a lightweight feel and SPF. Consider this a second skin that feels light while enhancing your appearance. It's not the most coverage you'll ever get, but it looks wonderful day and night and is well worth the money.



Similar Products: You've got options

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation: A classic formula with medium coverage and a blurred, second-skin finish suitable for all skin types, this foundation ($43) also keeps skin nourished with hyaluronic acid. 50 shades are available, increasing the likelihood that you'll find your ideal match, but note that this foundation does not contain SPF, unlike Shiseido's Synchro Skin foundation.

Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation: A breathable foundation with the weightlessness of a serum and buildable medium coverage for fully seamless wear, this foundation ($29) is made for normal to combination skin. It's likely not as hydrating as the other options here, but it does have 48 shade options as well as soothing agents lotus, gardenia, and white lily.

