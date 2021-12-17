Shiseido’s Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream left me with soft and hydrated lids and brightened under-eyes, and now I'll never look back.

I work in beauty, but the one product I'd never purchased was an eye cream. Although I'm in my 30s, it hadn't occurred to me to start using one. I think it could be my silent protest against the world's obsession with youth and the fact that most wrinkle cream ads often feature models who are in their teens or early 20s, but for the sake of this story, I will step off of my soapbox.

When I was asked to give this eye cream a try, I was truly excited because I adore Shiseido. The brand's Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30 is in my top three beauty products of all time. Not to mention, the Japanese company has a long history of producing skincare products that are both luxe and actually do what they claim.

I tested Shiseido's Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream for six weeks, and if I'm honest, I wasn't expecting much. But, after a month and a half, I think I may be changing my tune. Keep reading to see how my test turned out.

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream Best for: All skin types Uses: Hydrates and improves the look of wrinkles under the eyes Active ingredients: ReNeura Technology+ and KOMBU-Bounce Complex Byrdie Clean?: No Cruelty-free?: No Price: $64 About the Brand: Shiseido is a Japanese beauty brand that's best known for its skincare and makeup products. The beauty powerhouse was founded in 1872 and is one of the oldest cosmetics companies in the world.

About My Skin: Combination with dark circles and dry eyelids

I have combination skin, but my eyelids are oddly always dry. Also, like many people of color, I have dark circles under my eyes—I've had them for as long as I can remember. I am pretty sure it's a trait that runs in my family. For that reason, I don't worry about them much. I feel they link me to my maternal side of the family, and I enjoy seeing that lineage in my face when I look in the mirror. All this is to say, I didn't feel like an eye cream was an essential step to add to my routine—in fact, I usually use my facial moisturizer on my eyelid and under-eye area—but I was excited to try this cream anyway, because of my love for the brand.



Ingredients: Science-backed wrinkle-fighting technology

The science behind this dermatologist-tested eye cream is what makes it unique. Now, I am no scientist myself, but I will do my best to break down the two one-of-a-kind hero ingredients in this cream: ReNeura Technology+ and KOMBU-Bounce Complex.

According to the brand, ReNeura Technology+ was developed as an answer to a growing concern among people in their 30s who felt that their skin wasn't responding to products after an extended period of time. With that in mind, the chemists at Shiseido developed this innovative technology to help prolong the results.

KOMBU-Bounce Complex, on the other hand, is made up of three different types of algae— including green, brown, and red—that focus on wrinkle formation and can help reduce the appearance of fine lines. This product also contains mukurossi, chlorella, gambir, and turmeric extracts, which the brand claims prevent the appearance of wrinkles in the first place.



The Feel: Creamy and rich

The creamy, weighted (but not too heavy!) texture felt almost like a whipped body butter. I misplaced my spatula, so I ended up using my fingers and it worked well. I gently tapped my ring finger into the rich cream one time and was able to get enough product to dot under both eyes. After a few pats of my finger, the cream soaked right into my skin.



The Results: More hydrated eyelids and brighter under-eye areas

I'm lucky—I don't have any noticeable wrinkles or fine lines under my eyes, but my eyelids are always in need of moisture. Not to mention, my dark circles can be very prominent when I'm stressed or have had little sleep.

After six weeks of using the cream, I can report my eyelids have never felt smoother.

In addition, while the darkness under my eyes didn't vanish, I could tell the difference if I skipped a day of applying the cream under my eyes.

One benefit I wasn't expecting was how much the cream helped with my application of concealer and liquid eyeshadow. I've been experimenting with bright makeup looks lately, and layering liquid formulas with a matte dry-down was difficult until Shiseido came into my beauty world. I enjoy a product that has dual uses, and with this, you have a hydrating eye cream and a primer.

I also loved the packaging, which is inspired by the handcrafted tea bowls used in Japanese tea ceremonies. It's an opulent experience that fits in the palm of your hand.



The Value: Worth every penny

This product is priced at $64. Although this high price point may be a little off-putting, a little goes a long way, so you'll have one jar for a while.



