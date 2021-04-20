Shiseido: A Brand Review and Its Best Products

Every day, as a beauty writer, I'm discovering a new brand, a new ingredient, a new treatment or technique that claims that it will change my life and give me an entirely new face. While I embrace new things constantly, it's also nice to reflect on the tried and true brands, the ones we've heard about for years–the brands that were both changing the game when they first come out and still maintain their original greatness. Shiseido is one of those brands: Before I was a full-time beauty expert, I was a beauty lover and connoisseur, and Shiseido was one of the brands that lead me down the wicked ride to loving skincare, simply by being aspirational and effective. Trust me: This brand absolutely gives you what you want and need in a line.

Fast Facts Founded: 1872, Japan Based In: Tokyo, Japan Pricing: $$-$$$ Best Known For: Being the oldest and fourth-largest cosmetics company, popularizing the four-step skincare routine. Most Popular Product: Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen, Eyelash Curler, and Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream Fun Fact: Shiseido's name implies "richness of life," which, according to Confucian thought, can be reached only through harmony of mind, body, and soul. Other Brands You’ll Love: Clé de Peau Beaute, Tatcha, shu uemura

Shiseido was founded in 1872—yup, we're getting in a time machine—when Yushin Fukuhara, former head pharmacist for the Japanese Admiralty, opened the Shiseido Pharmacy on the Ginza in Tokyo—effectively creating Japan's first Western-style pharmacy. "In 1872, Arinobu Fukuhara founded Shiseido as Japan’s first Western-style pharmacy," Alessio Rossi, EVP Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté US & Head of Americas Digital Transformation, told us. The characters in the store's name and the store's general ethos were derived from classic Asian philosophy, Rossi explained. "The brand’s philosophy has been rooted in the dualism of East meets West, with a focused deep respect for the skin. Our deep heritage in skin science allows us to bring consumers skincare, sun care, and makeup formulas that are unparalleled."

In a populous shopping area, the small store attracted purchasers of traditional remedies as well as those curious and interested in the novelty of Western imports, but the personalized service and high-quality products are what kept them returning. In the 1880s, Shiseido began to manufacture medicines, and in 1888 the company introduced a new product to Japan: toothpaste. Shiseido began selling cosmetic products that were processed by the standards used for medicines in 1897. This deep history, as well as the commitment to high-quality products—they're the reason we're doing (at least) four steps in our skincare routines today. Looking to learn more about this legendary, game-changing brand in the cosmetics field? Read on for more.