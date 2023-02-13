All the Beauty Products Sheryl Lee Ralph Used to "Sparkle on Stage" at the Super Bowl

From the Kansas City Chiefs landing the winning touchdown to Rihanna and her new baby bump hovering over the field singing a 14-minute-long medley of her hits, there was no shortage of talent at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Suffice it to say, the night was full of performances—and Sheryl Lee Ralph kicked it off at the Pre-Game show, making history as the first Black woman to sing the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice.”



The Emmy award-winning actress appeared on stage wearing a Harbison Studio jumpsuit, which featured cherry red flare pants that blended into her two-toned red and black fitted bodice with gold button details. The jumpsuit included Harbison Studio’s signature balloon sleeves and a red and black train, and none other than Lee’s daughter, Ivy Coco Maurice, styled the Abbot Elementary actress for the night, pairing the outfit with red opera gloves, gold and diamond statement earrings by Nikos Koulis and red platform heels.

Ralph's makeup artist, Mila Thomas, focused on creating a shimmering smokey eye and glossy lip to pair with her outfit. Thomas first prepped her skin using La Mer's The Treatment Lotion ($220) and The Moisturizing Soft Creme ($200) before evening out her complexion. Then, Thomas says she went in with the Fashion Fair Lush Blush Duo ($39) in shade Rich Plum "to sculpt and give lux color to the cheeks," following it with the Fashion Fair Skin Flex Stick Foundation ($39) in the shade Whimset Walnut to add bronzy warmth to her skin. Rounding out the actress's complexion, Thomas used the Fashion Fair The Luxe Highlighting Duo ($39) in the shade Golden Bronze on both the high planes of the face and apples of the cheeks.

"I wanted to create an eye that was both luxurious and dramatic, using smokey shades of black and gold," says Thomas in an Instagram post. Thomas reveals that she used all Danessa Myricks Beauty products on the eyes, first applying the Color Fix Matte Liquid Pigment ($18) in shade Chocolate into the star's crease. Then, she dipped into the Lightwork Volume IV: Transcendence Palette ($125) and placed the golden shade Divinity all over the actress's lids before applying the Color Fix Foil ($18) in shade Twinkle to the center of Lee Ralph's lids "to catch light and sparkle on stage." Finally, she lined the top and bottom lashlines with a hazy smoke of the Waterproof Cushion Color Liner ($15) in shade Black before placing falsies to Lee Ralph's upper lash line.

Lee Ralph's lips glistened her entire time on stage thanks to the Fashion Fair Lip Teasers Lip Gloss ($27) in the shade Honey in Harlem for a nude, glossy sheen. Still, Lee Ralph revealed her secret to making them shine even brighter (perhaps, as bright as a diamond?). Before her performance, Lee Ralph took to Instagram to apply the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($20) in honor of Rihanna's performance to come.

As for hair, Lee Ralph's look was all about curls and length. "I wanted to embrace her natural curl pattern," celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Fingaz Beauty, Moira Frazier, notes in an Instagram post. "I took my 30” Indian Organic Curly Hair and made a U-part wig, and added pieces to blend in the top for a full natural curly hair look. I only used four bags to make this piece, and you can already tell we are giving natural healthy curls! Underneath her piece, I used my Moisture Lock Hair Cream ($19) to go between her braids."

Leave it to Sheryl Lee Ralph to make Super Bowl history while looking as stunning as ever.

