Whether you’re wearing bows that remind you of your kindergarten graduation or are embracing the coastal grandmother trend for a more relaxed summer, these days, the hottest It girls are dressing anything but their age. Knee socks, in particular, have dominated current trends across the board. They were a favorite amongst the indie sleaze devotees of the late aughts and have made their way into the coquette trend that has remained at the top of our FYP.

Lately, however, a new trend has emerged (apparently, we are now in the midst of a sock-specific fashion cycle) with sheer taking over knee-length as the new "It" sock. Yes, that's right: the sheer socks that my grandmother loved are back in style, and they're cooler than ever.

The Trend

Though I vividly recollect every woman in the Croatian community above sixty wearing sheer knee socks in my childhood, the accessory started popping up on fashion girlies last summer. As a refresher, way back in the day when women felt they had to wear tights with their skirts or dresses, sheer knee socks were a saving grace during hot summer days since they provided the look of pantyhose without offering the heat of nylon fabric traveling up the entire leg.

It was genius, but as fashions became freer, the sheer knee sock became unnecessary in most cases. These days, though, sheer socks can compliment any style. Between ballerina sleaze and prep school chic, wearing cute socks with anything­, but especially pleated skirts, dresses, and in some cases, shorts, has become the style du jour.

Plus, the sheer clothing trend has been alive and well since the beginning of the year, and now it’s simply making its way to our footwear. It was all over the runway, making a strong showing in recent Miu Miu collections, and, of course, it took center stage at the highly memeable Jacquemus show last week. We’ve seen the socks on celebs like Bella Hadid and it-girl designer Sandy Liang, making sheer socks officially cool girl-approved.

How to Get the Look

Most trends that tout reviving old pieces can become costume-y, but incorporating sheer socks into your wardrobe requires very little thought. The easiest formula you can pull together is wearing sheer socks with Mary Jane shoes, but really any shoe will do. We recommend trying it with a favorite mini dress or even dabbling in a Carrie Bradshaw summer outfit formula with a breezy blouse, athletic shorts, and sheer socks with ballet flats. And don't be afraid to go for bright colors — socks can be statement pieces, too.