12 Sheer Outfits That Leave Little to the Imagination

Spring is here and summer is quickly approaching, which means layers are coming off and clothes are getting warm-weather appropriate. Think shorter shorts, tinier crop tops, open-toe shoes, and, of course, sheer clothing. Sheer pieces can be styled to your comfort level. Opt for a fishnet maxi dress to show off some skin or reveal just a little in a mesh top layered under a jacket. No matter what you're looking for, the sexy trend is everyone's to try this spring and summer.

Keep scrolling for 12 outfits that leave little to the imagination, and how to style the risqué trend.

Western Chic

Design by Tiana Crispino

Embrace your inner cowgirl with this pink netted western-inspired shirt. Wear open with a bralette or closed with nothing underneath. This is a top that's easy to dress up or down. Here, we've paired it with wide leg jeans and acrylic platform heels.

Near-Naked Netting

Design by Tiana Crispino

This is a dress that works overtime and transforms seamlessly from day to night. It can be worn as a lavish and luxurious beach coverup during an afternoon on the water or over a satin slip dress for an evening dinner.

Monochromatic Mesh

Design by Tiana Crispino

The Skims summer Mesh T-Shirt comes in a variety of colors and is that perfect barely-there top for that au naturale feeling. Pair this with trousers and blue heels for a monochromatic, flirty look.

Overshirt and Cargo Pants

Design by Tiana Crispino

Get that easy, breezy summer look with a sheer overshirt by Grey Lab. Neon green is one the best colors trending this season and pairs well with a black sheer bra and cargo pants. Finish the look with green wedges.

Y2K Floral Dress

Design by Tiana Crispino

My inner '90s child is screaming inside. The Ganni Floral-Print Ruched Mesh Dress is so comfortable and easy to style. For that tried-and-true Y2K look, throw on jelly sandals and complete your look with butterfly hair clips.

Cardigan Cutie

Design by Tiana Crispino

Designers everywhere are perfecting the open cropped cardigan. This mesh version by H&M can be worn over a neutral bralette and paired with a mini skirt and strappy heels.

Striped Midi Dress

Design by Tiana Crispino

Looking for a more conservative way to include mesh in your wardrobe? This one's for you. This Mesh-Paneled Cotton-Blend Midi Dress accentuates all of your curves and the stripes fall in all of the right places. Coordinate your accessories to match one of the gorgeous colors of this piece.

Fishnet Biker Shorts

Design by Tiana Crispino

Style Andreadamo's high-waisted fishnet biker shorts with underwear of your choice and a strapless scar top. For ultimate comfort, finish the look with New Balance sneakers in collaboration with Staud.

Mermaid Vibes

Design by Tiana Crispino

Embrace your inner mermaid with this sheer blue halter dress by RUI. Pair with a matching lingerie set to complete this look because a set this sultry deserves to be seen.

Sheer Black Button-Up

Design by Tiana Crispino

For an elevated version of a classic look, pair a sheer long sleeve button up with your favorite denim shorts and high-top converse.

Lace Mini Dress

Design by Tiana Crispino

The quintessential white lace dress that comes in handy for all of your summer soirées. The sheer bodice of the Tatiana Mini Dress adds just the right amount of dimension. Style this with a denim jacket and complete the look with pink platforms.

Mesh Co-Ord

Design by Tiana Crispino

Embrace color this season in a mesh shirt and matching pants. It's giving roller skating at skateland vibes and we're here for It.