The 8 Best Sheer Nail Polishes for a Subtle, Chic Manicure

To give you the best options so you can master your at-home manicure, we combined extensive research with our editor’s favorites to compile this list of the best sheer nail polishes on the market. We evaluated each one based on its application, color, buildability, finish, and longevity. Whether you’re looking for a new go-to shade for every day, or you need some wedding nail inspiration, we’ve got options for you.

Not so long ago, groovy swirls and multi-colored French tips were dominating the nail trends. And while bold manicures are sure to reclaim their level of popularity again (trends always come back around), we’re currently living in the minimal manicure era. Need proof? Think: strawberry milk manis, cloud nails, and glazed donut nails—they’re all modern takes on a sheer manicure. There’s no doubt that your nail tech can help you achieve your dream set, but one of the best things about this trend (which is actually classic by the way), is that you can easily do it yourself at home with a bottle of regular polish.

Best Overall Essie Sugar Daddy Ulta View On Ulta View On Walmart View On CVS What We Like Buildable coverage

Neutral pink shade

Glassy finish

Not streaky What We Don't Like Nothing A sheer, baby-pink manicure will always be classic and fitting for any and all occasions. This popular shade was released in the summer of 2013, and it’s been a staple in nail polish collections ever since, making it our favorite sheer pink nail polish. Why do people love it so much? Because it somehow manages to look beautiful on everyone. The shade of pink is neutral—it doesn’t lean too blue or too peachy—meaning that it looks good no matter what your undertones are. We also love that two coats create a milky, semi-translucent effect, while three coats provide semi-opaque coverage. It glides on smoothly without getting streaky, and the finish is ultra-glassy. If you’re looking for an easy-to-wear shade that looks polished and classic on all skin tones, we highly recommend this one from Essie. Plus, it’s an excellent pick for those wanting to get in on the strawberry milk nails trend. Price at time of publish: $10 Finish: Ultra-glossy | Cruelty-Free: No

Best White Essie Nail Polish in Marshmallow Ulta View On Ulta View On Target View On Walmart What We Like Buildable coverage

Neutral white color

Looks nice layers under toppers What We Don't Like Can be a bit streaky First launched in 1981, this classic white nail polish has been gracing our fingers and toes for more than four decades. The milky shade looks great on a wide range of skin tones because the color isn’t too stark white, nor does it lean too ivory—it’s just the right neutral shade of white. Although it can look a bit streaky upon applying the first coat, a second coat diminishes the streaks and creates a semi-translucent look. If you want to achieve close to full opacity, applying a third coat will get you there. Because the formula is quite buildable, you can achieve a few different effects with just this one polish. It’s also great for layering underneath fun toppers if you want to get creative with your nails. This versatile, fool-proof pick is one we absolutely recommend having in your collection—it’s a great choice if you’re struggling to match your mani with your outfit because it goes with everything. Price at time of publish: $10 Finish: Glossy | Cruelty-Free: No

Best Ultra-Sheer White JINsoon Nail Polish in Dew JINsoon View On Jinsoon.com What We Like Looks nice on all skin tones

Looks beautiful under toppers

Not streaky

21-free

Lasts well on nails What We Don't Like Can't be built up for much coverage If you like the look of a super toned-down manicure but you still want a little bit of color and a dose of shine on your nails, this is the polish for you. It looks fantastic on everyone because there’s just a hint of neutral white color to it, and we love how smooth and non-streaky it is. While it’s not very buildable, just one or two coats create an even, glassy, milky finish that looks perfectly polished and understated. You can see your natural nails through the color, but it provides enough coverage to create a uniform finish. Because of the sheer formula, it’s also a great option to layer underneath shimmer or glittery toppers to make them pop a bit more than if you were to apply them straight to your nails. We also appreciate that the formula is 21-free, meaning it’s formulated without 21 of the potentially harmful chemicals (like formaldehyde and toluene) found in a lot of nail polishes. Price at time of publish: $18 Finish: Glossy | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Opalescent Olive and June Pink Goldfish Olive and June View On Oliveandjune.com What We Like Buildable

Catches light beautifully

Non-streaky

Shimmer is incredible fine What We Don't Like Nothing Pearly, opalescent nails have been incredibly popular lately, and we’re certainly not complaining about the trend coming back around. While some shimmery nail polishes can look frosted or a bit stark against the skin, this one has such a fine shimmer running through it that it still maintains a subtle appearance. It goes on streak-free and while one or two coats look pretty sheer, a third coat will help you achieve medium opacity. Perhaps the best part of this shade is how beautifully it catches the light—when out in the sun, you’ll see pink, blue, and purple flecks in what appears like a subtle duo chrome effect. Price at time of publish: $9 Finish: Pearly | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Red Lights Lacquer Cherry Jelly Lights Lacquer View On Lightslacquer.com What We Like Buildable

Neutral red shade

High-shine finish What We Don't Like Fades relatively fast around nail edges A great way to change up your standard red manicure while maintaining a classic look is to opt for a sheer, jelly-red shade. This one is fantastic because the vibrant shade is neutral, meaning it looks great on people with varying skin tones and undertones. The formula is quite buildable; you can yield semi-opaque coverage with multiple coats, or you can opt for just a coat or two to create a semi-transparent finish. It applies smoothly and has a gorgeous, glassy finish, and it also looks incredible when applied underneath shimmer or flaky toppers. It does fade a little bit around the edges of the nails within a few days (which is common for jelly polishes), but aside from that one con, we absolutely love this one. Price at time of publish: $11 Finish: Glossy | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Blue Cirque Colors Morningtide Cirque Colors View On Cirquecolors.com What We Like Slightly buildable

Non-streaky

High-shine finish What We Don't Like Shade of blue is a bit muted Looking to incorporate a little something blue on your big day? This sheer sky blue shade from Cirque Colors is the perfect way to have some fun with your wedding manicure while still keeping it simple. It’s also a great option for anyone who’s hesitant about experimenting with color on their nails because it can be worn very sheer or built up for a bit more color payoff. Though we wish the shade itself had a bit more vibrance to it so it popped more against the skin, the fact that the color is muted and just a tad gray-leaning could be a plus for those who like to maintain a subtle look. The formula is smooth and completely streak-free, and we love that it dries down to a high-shine, glassy finish. Price at time of publish: $13 Finish: Glossy | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Shimmer Topper ILNP Scarlett ILNP View On Ilnp.com What We Like Can be worn on its own or layered

Has multicolor flecks

Fine shimmer What We Don't Like Nothing One of the best things about sheer toppers is their versatility. This one is great because when worn alone, it looks almost like bare nails in some lighting, and it looks incredibly dimensional and shimmery in other lighting. When layered on top of deep colors, it transforms them into multi-dimensional shades with the most eye-catching red shift. And when you look really closely in direct sunlight, you can see micro-flecks of orange, purple, and blue, making it hard not to keep glancing at your nails every chance you get. The formula is smooth and easy to apply evenly without streaks, and it can be built up slightly to offer your desired level of shimmer. If you’re looking for a fun polish to add to your collection that will help you add a little something special to your manicure, we think you’ll fall in love with this one from ILNP. Price at time of publish: $13 Finish: Glossy, shimmer | Cruelty-Free: Yes