SheaMoisture's Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie is an ideal styling cream for coily, curly hair. Defining curls while giving hair major moisture, this affordable styler is worth trying at least once.

We put SheaMoisture's Curl Enhancing Smoothie to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

The world of styling creams for coils, kinks, and curls has grown tremendously over the years, and all of us with curly hair now have more options to choose from than ever before. One product that’s popular in the natural hair community is SheaMoisture's Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie, which can help create amazing twist-outs, braid-outs, and wash-and-go styles.

Though I’m not completely unfamiliar with the Curl Enhancing Smoothie, I had neglected to try it many years ago after I found the SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus shampoo and conditioner not to be hydrating enough for my strands. After receiving a sample from SheaMoisture, I decided to finally see what the Curl Enhancing Smoothie was about for myself—and my results were surprising. Keep reading to learn all about my experience with this fan-favorite styling cream.

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie Best for: Wavy, curly, and coily hair types. Uses: A styling cream that moisturizes strands while helping curls to appear smoother and more defined. Potential allergens: Coconut oil, fragrance, essential oils Hero ingredients: Coconut oil, mango seed butter, neem oil, shea butter, silk protein Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEG-150. Price: $9 About the brand: SheaMoisture is a family-founded and operated hair care brand that is the legacy of Sofi Tucker, an entrepreneur and mother who began selling homemade beauty products in Sierra Leone in 1912. Today, SheaMoisture is a certified B Corporation, prioritizes ethics and sustainability in trade and production, is cruelty-free, and reinvests in African communities by employing women to formulate its signature shea butter.



About My Hair: 4A, low porosity curls

I’m not the most skilled at styling my hair, so my haircare regimen is pretty simple. I’ve nailed down my method for weekly wash days and consistently rotate between the products and tools I find suit my hair the best. My curls have a hard time absorbing moisture, so I try to focus on maximizing hydration in every step of my routine, from shampoo to stylers.

Overall, I have three go-to brands, and SheaMoisture is actually one of them—the other two are Camille Rose Naturals and Melanin Haircare. I’ve tried twisting creams from each brand, and while I’ve fared well overall, Melanin Haircare's Twist-Elongating Style Cream is the one I enjoy the most. I still remain open to other products, though, especially if they're from a brand I trust. I decided to put my current twisting cream on pause and try SheaMoisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie. SheaMoisture recommends sectioning your hair, applying the product sparingly to damp or dry strands, and styling as desired. I decided to use the cream to seal in my leave-in moisturizer and help define my curls when doing my twist-out.

The Feel: Rich and moisturizing

Khera Alexander

The feel of SheaMoisture's Curl Enhancing Smoothie is nice, although different from the products I normally use: It’s a little thicker and doesn’t have the same weightlessness as my go-to creams, which have more of a whipped texture. I took that as an indication that I should use less product in order to avoid weighing my hair down. Normally, I use around two to three quarter-sized amounts of styling cream per twist, so I decided to cut the amount in half and see how that would work.

This cream is formulated with neem oil, coconut oil, and silk protein, all nourishing ingredients that are great for hair, which made me excited to see the results. Coconut oil hydrates and helps reduce breakage, silk protein enhances smoothness, and neem oil works to add definition and shine. After I put my hair in twists, I had a bit of residue on my hands, but that's to be expected when using a styler this moisturizing and buttery.

The Results: Defined, springy, moisturized curls

Khera Alexander/Design by Tiana Crispino

When I was applying the SheaMoisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie to each section of my hair initially, it seemed like the cream was sitting on top of my strands instead of sinking in. Most of the time, this means I just need to help the absorption process by massaging the product in a bit more. Once I did that, my hair felt much smoother and softer, and I was able to twist each section without any issues.

I took my twists out after two days, and I was pretty happy with the results on my curls. My hair was shiny and soft, and I also had minimal frizz. My strands felt lightweight without feeling parched, crunchy, or brittle, and they had great movement as well. With styling creams, it can be difficult for me to find a balance that provides enough moisture and definition without excessive weight, stiffness, or greasy residue. Thankfully, I used the right amount of product per section, and I also think the cream itself is rich and moisturizing without causing an oily residue. While the texture isn’t my favorite, I can easily adjust and get used to it for good reason—my curls were defined, bouncy, and my hair felt moisturized for several days. I can see this product staying in my rotation in the future; if my two go-to styling creams are sold out, I now have a third option that I know will suit my hair type and complement the other products I use in my routine.

The Value: Affordable and worth it

SheaMoisture's Curl Enhancing Smoothie can vary in price depending on where you buy it—the 12-oz. jar is currently just $9 on Amazon and Ulta, and other retailers have it on offer for up to $14. I think this cream is well-priced overall—it's similar to other stylers you’ll find at your local beauty supply and more affordable than many luxury curling creams. You get a decent amount of product for the price, but most importantly, the Curl Enhancing Smoothie features quality ingredients that can yield impressive results for the right hair type. If the texture and moisture level of this product sounds ideal for you, it's definitely worth a try.

Similar Products: You've got options

Melanin Haircare Twist-Elongating Style Cream: One of my all-time favorite creams for my curls, the Melanin Haircare Twist-Elongating Style Cream ($17) is a little thinner than the SheaMoisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie. It’s lightweight, moisturizing, and softens and defines strands amazingly well. Additionally, this product has a few more ounces than your traditional styler, making it even more affordable per ounce.

As I Am Twist Defining Cream: Type 4 hair can expect nothing but moisture and tons of shine with this styling cream ($13), which has a weightless, hydrating texture that doesn't leave hair with a greasy residue. This product will define your hair and guarantee an amazing braid-out or twist-out that lasts for several days. If you need an ultra-lightweight cream, go with this one.

Camille Rose Naturals Coconut Water Style Setter: Another favorite of mine, the Camille Rose Naturals Coconut Water Style Setter ($16) is one of the most moisturizing gel creams out there. Perfect for twist-outs and braid-outs, this product defines hair and locks your style in place. If you need intense moisture with a thinner texture than the Curl Enhancing Smoothie, this is an ideal choice.