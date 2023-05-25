How to Get Shay Mitchells Ethereal Eyes and Cloud Skin

Shay Mitchell has had quite the career since stepping into the spotlight as Emily Fields in Pretty Little Liars. In addition to starring roles in Dollface and the first season of You, she's founded not one but two mega-popular brands: luggage and travel accessory brand, Beis, and tequila spritzer brand, Onda. Mitchell seems to be always on the go, and on May 25, the star flew to the French Riviera to attend the 2023 amfAR Cannes Gala. She looked like a couture mermaid caught from the sea, and her makeup artist, Ash K Holm gave us the exclusive breakdown of her silver eyes and cloud skin.

Mitchell stepped onto the red carpet in a naked gown by Cult Gaia, which features a strappy halter neckline and crystal ropes all throughout. The dress looked like a swirly fishnet and was completely sheer, so Mitchell wore a nude bodysuit underneath and paired the dress with silver platform heels, diamond rings, and diamond drop earrings.

“Shay Mitchell’s look for Amfar was all about the glamour,” Holm tells Byrdie. “Focusing on glossy, glowy skin and neutral tones throughout the face and letting her natural beauty shine through the glam.” Mitchell’s body skin glowed to high heavens, but her face had a soft matte texture. Holm reveals, “For this look, I went for red carpet satin cloud skin.”

To achieve Mitchell’s satin cloud complexion, Holm focused on prepping the skin with face oil and moisturizer and allowed the skin prep to sink into Mitchell’s skin while she did the star’s eye makeup. She also applied Buxom’s Plumping Lip Balm ($19) in the shade Big O’ to Mitchell’s lips before makeup application to lock in moisture.

Holm created a smoky eye look by packing a light grey shimmer shadow onto Mitchell’s lids and then defined the eye shape with a dark grey cut crease. The look was smoldering, and Holm added definition with a bold winged liner before softening the look with a reflective shimmer shadow on the inner corner of her lid. “For full-looking lashes, use Buxom Cosmetics Lash Volumizing Mascara ($25),” directs Holm. “The formula lengthens and lifts the lashes and never smudges.”

Moving onto the complexion, Holm used the Buxom Cosmetics Summer Babe All Over Bronze Eyeshadow & Bronzer Palette ($37) for an ethereal glow, “Using a fluffy brush apply the bronzer shade Smolder to the forehead and cheeks making upward circular motions.” Then, Holm added a flush of color to Mitchell’s cheeks with the Buxom Cosmetic's Wanderlust Primer Infused Blush ($23) in shade Seychelles.

“To make sure her skin lasts all day, I set it with a loose powder in the t-zone and applied Buxom Cosmetic's Summer Babe Highlighter Glow Stick ($25) to the tops of the cheeks and bridge of the nose," says Holm. "This gives the skin a soft cloud-like finish—it’s also a red carpet trick we do every time that never fails.”

Next, Holm took the soft matte theme to Mitchell’s pout and created a satin lip. “For a naturally contoured lip look, start by applying Power Line Plumping Lip Liner ($21) in the shade Smooth Spice all over the lips, then go in with shade Hi-Def Honey to softly contour the corners and overdraw the cupids bow and center of the lower lip. To lock in the glow, top off the lips with Summer Babe Plumping Lip Oil ($22).”

Finally, Mitchell’s hairstylist Danielle Priano focused in on the mermaid vibes and created a wet slicked-back hairdo that made the star look like she came straight from the sea. With the mermaid core trend still reigning supreme, there’s no denying that Mitchell's outfit, glam, and hair were all stunning and of the moment.