There are few blow dryers that have garnered quite as much attention as Dyson in the last few years. Until Shark splashed on the scene this fall with the launch of the FlexStyle Air Drying and Styling System, a tool that can dry, curl, smooth, and volumize, that rivaled that of the almighty Dyson Air Wrap. In fact, in testing our editor crowned the Shark tool the winner in a head-to-head battle.

Before there was the FlexStyle, Shark had a popular blow dryer called the HyperAir Hair Dryer. The blow dryer is underrated in our opinion—performing similarly to other high-end tools on the market, at a lower price point. This weekend is the time to snag one for yourself as it is 20 percent off for President’s Day Weekend.

Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer with IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator & Styling Brush

Shop now: Sharkclean.com, $184 with code PD20 (originally $230)

Shark

Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer with IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator & Curl-Defining Diffuser

Shop now: Sharkclean.com, $184 with code PD20 (originally $230)

Shark

A multi-functional blow dryer for under $200 is already a pretty good deal—this could replace a blow dryer, curling iron, and hot air brush in one fell swoop—but even better is that the performance exceeds expectations. We had an editor and a hairstylist try out the HyperAir in our New York-based testing lab and they both had rave reviews to share. We thought it dried the hair super fast and is pretty powerful, even at the lowest power setting.

When it gets a stamp of approval from the pros is when you know you have a winner on your hands. Our expert hair stylist said, “I like that it has a short, compact body and a longer handle. It gives you more space to move your hand into comfortable positions. Plus, the shorter body makes it more compact and easier to move around.” We were really sold when our hair stylist said this: “I like the Shark better than the Dyson. I feel like it smooths out the hair better.”

As for the results? “My hair looked so healthy and shiny after having my hair done with this hair dryer. It was full of body and bounce, which is usually very difficult to achieve with my fine, but thick, hair—with no need for hairspray. I'm impressed!,” our tester said.

If you’ve been debating the purchase, now is the time to buy while it’s 20 percent off—the brand rarely goes on sale and the deal only lasts through this weekend.

