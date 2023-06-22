The Shark Hair Dryer Stylists Say Is "Better Than Dyson’s" Is On Super Sale Right Now

Few hair tools have amassed a following as big as the innovations from Dyson. And while we do love the tools that the brand puts out, we’re not the first to address how expensive they are. If you’re on a budget (or simply can’t justify dishing out hundreds upon hundreds of dollars for a hair tool), a few alternatives on the market can help you achieve that fresh blowout look we’re all after. Enter Shark’s HyperAir Hair Dryer.

In our opinion, the blow dryer is wholly underrated. In fact, it performed similarly to other high-end tools (like the Dyson, for one) during several rounds of rigorous hair dryer testing. While the tool is available at a lower price point, we’re excited to share that you can snag it yourself for an even steeper discount of 30 percent off right now. (P.S. Our other favorite Revlon One Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush is also on sale for $40.)

Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer with IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator & Styling Brush

We’re big believers in working smarter, not harder—and this hair tool is the physical embodiment of this sentiment. The multi-functional blow dryer serves as a blow dryer, curling iron, and hot air brush all at once (all you have to do is switch out the attachment head). This tool comes with two attachments—a concentrator and a styling brush attachment—but you can buy the curl-defining diffuser attachment (which also happens to be on sale for 30 percent off) to plop your curls to perfection.

We had a Byrdie editor and a hairstylist try the HyperAir in our New York City-based testing lab and at home and asked each of them to consider key features (like attachments, power cord length, and grip comfort). After several weeks of testing, we were pleased to report that the HyperAir dried hair super fast and was an overall joy to use, thanks to powerful settings and an easy-to-hold handle.

When a product garners a pro’s stamp of approval, that’s when you know you have a winner on your hands. Plus, the expert hair stylist even said that she prefers the Shark over the Dyson—which is really saying something. “I like the short, compact body and a longer, easy-to-grip handle,” she explains. “It offers more space to move your hand around into comfortable positions.”

What’s more, we found the finished product (aka our hair) to look shiny, healthy, and similar to how it appears stepping out of a hairstylist’s salon chair. It was full of bounce—which, admittedly, is hard to achieve on your own—and those of us with thicker hair loved how much volume the tool offered, so we crowned it our best hair dryer for thick hair.

If you’ve been looking for a new blow dryer, we can’t recommend the Shark HyperAir Blow Dryer enough. And at 30 percent off, now’s the time to buy.