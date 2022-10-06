Shark's FlexStyle Dryer Will Give You TikTok Hair for Half the Price

Chances are you've seen fluffy blowouts, courtesy of an expensive hair tool, all over your For You page. While the results are incredible, the price tag is a bit (OK, a lot) of a splurge. However, recently TikTok has been buzzing over the launch of a new hair tool that delivers equally bouncy results: Shark's FlexStyle System ($250).

According to viral reviews, Shark's rendition achieves the same results as more expensive tools—only without the hefty price tag that comes with it. To find out whether or not the tool lived up to its hype, we tested it. Keep reading for everything you need to know, including our honest review.

The Product

If you didn't know, Shark is a company known for its high-tech vacuums and other home appliances. Its foray into beauty began with a hairdryer, and they've slowly expanded to include its newest launch, the FlexStyle System.

With the new hair tool, you'll find the ability to create salon-worthy blowouts from the comfort of your own home. It combines a curling iron, straightener, blow dryer, and diffuser in one single hair tool, saving you time and bathroom counter space. By drying your hair quickly—it has four heat and three airflow settings—it'll also keep heat damage (and breakage!) at bay. The best part? It can be used on all hair types, ranging from fine and straight to thick and curly.

When you purchase the tool, you're able to personalize your set, meaning you have the option to select three of the accessories from a flat brush, round brush, diffuser, style concentrator, or curling rods. However, you can also purchase additional attachments too if you want to collect them all.

How to Use the Shark FlexStyle System

The tool itself may look a bit daunting, but it's actually super simple to use once you get the hang of it. To turn it into a blow-dryer, simply press the top button and rotate the head to create a bent shape. You can turn it on and control the temperatures with the buttons on the bottom. The attachments are easy to attach, too. Simply plop them into the top section, and they'll latch on automatically with the magnets.

To use the curling wand attachments, which will give you that TikTok-famous look, start with almost-dry hair, and hold a small section next to the attachment. The attachment creates an air vacuum that holds the hair in place on the wand, so your hair practically curls itself.



My Review

Rachel Dube

As someone who would consider themselves a blow-drying novice, I can confirm that this hair tool is super easy and quick to use. After popping out of the shower, I blow-dried my curly hair completely straight. It not only took me a short 15 minutes but also didn't make my hair feel burnt or dried out like other hair tools. In addition, a few days later, I tried my hands at the curling wands, which not only added major volume but also held up super well against heat and the autumn wind. Don't sleep on this tool—you'll adore it.