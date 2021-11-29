Shackets Are Everywhere on TikTok—Here’s 27 We’re Eyeing This Season

A shacket is a staple piece in anyone's wardrobe. If you aren't familiar with the versatile piece, a shacket is a cross between a shirt and a jacket, and can be worn alone or layered over something. For the winter, we love layering a shacket over a cozy knit with a matching scarf.

Whether you're into bold plaid prints or soft vegan leather, we've rounded up our favorite shirt jackets of the season. Keep reading to find 27 shackets we're styling right now.



4th & Reckless Valentina Vinyl Shacket $85 Shop

Wear this vinyl shacket open or closed with a vinyl bralette underneath for a night out.



Brunette The Label Plaid Jacket Long $190 Shop

Made from recycled materials, this will be your go-to plaid jacket for the season. Layer over your favorite sweatshirt and joggers for a relaxed fit.



Avec Les Filles Oversized Star Print Shacket $189 Shop

Shoot for the stars with this Avec Les Filles oversized shacket. Pair with vegan leather pants and tall boots for a quintessential winter look.



Still Here Americano Shacket $325 Shop

The Americano shacket can be worn as a shirt or a jacket with matching pants. Finished with contrast seaming, style with kitten heels for an elevated look.



Lucky Brand Wool Long Shacket $89.50 Shop

Designed to be worn as a relaxed fit, style this long shacket over your favorite turtleneck for everyday wear.



Roots Trail Fleece Shacket $118 Shop

Available in three colors, this piece is meant to be comfortable and cozy. The unique softness of this coat is crafted from turning the fabric inside out.



Banana Republic Sherpa Jacket $47.99 Shop

Wear alone or belted for a more defined waist. Pro tip: A belt makes for the perfect third piece of any look.



Paige Cameryn Shacket $249 Shop

Lightweight and meant to be layered or worn alone, the Cameryn shacket comes in a subdued pink colorway.



Isabel Marant Etoile Faxon Plaid Flannel Shirt Jacket $580 Shop

Utilitarian inspired, Isabel Marant's faxon plaid flannel shirt jacket is designed for a more fitted look. Layer over your favorite button down and jeans.



BDG Brushed Melton Shirt Jacket $129 Shop

Offered in a lovely winter pattern, this BDG Melton shirt jacket is as warm as it is chic.



Everlane Oversized Shirt Jacket $98 Shop

Made to resemble your boyfriend's jacket, style over your everyday look for a relaxed, comfortable fit.



Rails Jaro Coat $348 Shop

Rails is known for creating plaids we can live in. Style this with ivory denim and a shearling bag for a winter white look.



Madewell Plus Corduroy Yorkway Shirt-Jacket $88 Shop

Made for indoor and outdoor wear, the yorkway shirt jacket is made of luxe and cozy corduroy.



Thakoon Wool Blend Shirt Jacket $195 Shop

Available in either light beige or mint green, the wool blend shirt jacket is a perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.



Head Rebels Shirt $290 Shop

Channel your inner rebel in this yellow and black plaid shirt. Wear alone or layered over a black top for a chic and edgy look.



Moncler Grenoble Curienne plaid shearling shirt jacket $2625 Shop

If you're looking for a splurge-worthy shacket, you've come to the right place. Made of virgin wool, and filled with 100 percent feather down, stay warm and stand out with this statement jacket.



Levi's Blue Denim Shirt Jacket $63.60 Shop

A spin on a classic denim jacket, wear with your favorite jeans for a monochromatic look.



IRO Marsh Tweed Shirt Jacket $595 Shop

An elevated take on a classic shacket, IRO's tweed shirt jacket is an elegant piece to be worn for all of your dressier occasions.



Steve Madden Santa Cruz Shacket $149 Shop

Made to fall past your knees, the Santa Cruz shacket is a long coat and can be worn with sweatpants or a fully done street style look.



Faherty Fieldstorm Blanket Shirt Jacket $298 Shop

A cross between your favorite throw blanket and your new favorite jacket. Slightly cropped, pair with your favorite tee and pair of jeans.



Scotch & Soda Wool- blend Shirt Jacket $298 Shop

The perfect piece for those in-between weather days. Finished with a neon green plaid, pair with a chunky sweater and mules.



Free People Home Spun Shirt Jacket $298 Shop

We love a patchwork shacket for that perfect vintage-inspired, undone look.



MINKPINK Sirjan Check Shacket $149 Shop

A neutral wardrobes dream. Style with ivory and beige pieces to complement the colors in the sirjan shacket.



Aqua Sherpa Jacket $128 Shop

A teddy bear jacket for those cool weather days. Wear alone or layered on top of your favorite thin jacket.



Veda Leather Shirt Jacket $328 Shop

Pair this with the matching Veda leather pants to complete the look. This leather is as soft as butter and will feel like a second skin.



Free People Crazy Cool Shirt Jacket $168 Shop

A cross between a puffer coat and a shirt jacket, the crazy cool shirt jacket is oversized and meant to be worn season after season.



Rachel Comey x Target Checkered Oversized Shirt Jacket $46.75 Shop

Let's hear it for Rachel Comey's collaboration with Target. This Checkered Oversized Shirt Jacket is the most perfect relaxed and plush fit.

