Shackets Are Everywhere on TikTok—Here’s 27 We’re Eyeing This Season

A shacket is a staple piece in anyone's wardrobe. If you aren't familiar with the versatile piece, a shacket is a cross between a shirt and a jacket, and can be worn alone or layered over something. For the winter, we love layering a shacket over a cozy knit with a matching scarf.
Whether you're into bold plaid prints or soft vegan leather, we've rounded up our favorite shirt jackets of the season. Keep reading to find 27 shackets we're styling right now.
Wear this vinyl shacket open or closed with a vinyl bralette underneath for a night out.
Made from recycled materials, this will be your go-to plaid jacket for the season. Layer over your favorite sweatshirt and joggers for a relaxed fit.
Shoot for the stars with this Avec Les Filles oversized shacket. Pair with vegan leather pants and tall boots for a quintessential winter look.
The Americano shacket can be worn as a shirt or a jacket with matching pants. Finished with contrast seaming, style with kitten heels for an elevated look.
Designed to be worn as a relaxed fit, style this long shacket over your favorite turtleneck for everyday wear.
Available in three colors, this piece is meant to be comfortable and cozy. The unique softness of this coat is crafted from turning the fabric inside out.
Wear alone or belted for a more defined waist. Pro tip: A belt makes for the perfect third piece of any look.
Lightweight and meant to be layered or worn alone, the Cameryn shacket comes in a subdued pink colorway.
Utilitarian inspired, Isabel Marant's faxon plaid flannel shirt jacket is designed for a more fitted look. Layer over your favorite button down and jeans.
Offered in a lovely winter pattern, this BDG Melton shirt jacket is as warm as it is chic.
Made to resemble your boyfriend's jacket, style over your everyday look for a relaxed, comfortable fit.
Rails is known for creating plaids we can live in. Style this with ivory denim and a shearling bag for a winter white look.
Made for indoor and outdoor wear, the yorkway shirt jacket is made of luxe and cozy corduroy.
Available in either light beige or mint green, the wool blend shirt jacket is a perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.
Channel your inner rebel in this yellow and black plaid shirt. Wear alone or layered over a black top for a chic and edgy look.
If you're looking for a splurge-worthy shacket, you've come to the right place. Made of virgin wool, and filled with 100 percent feather down, stay warm and stand out with this statement jacket.
A spin on a classic denim jacket, wear with your favorite jeans for a monochromatic look.
An elevated take on a classic shacket, IRO's tweed shirt jacket is an elegant piece to be worn for all of your dressier occasions.
Made to fall past your knees, the Santa Cruz shacket is a long coat and can be worn with sweatpants or a fully done street style look.
A cross between your favorite throw blanket and your new favorite jacket. Slightly cropped, pair with your favorite tee and pair of jeans.
The perfect piece for those in-between weather days. Finished with a neon green plaid, pair with a chunky sweater and mules.
We love a patchwork shacket for that perfect vintage-inspired, undone look.
A neutral wardrobes dream. Style with ivory and beige pieces to complement the colors in the sirjan shacket.
A teddy bear jacket for those cool weather days. Wear alone or layered on top of your favorite thin jacket.
Pair this with the matching Veda leather pants to complete the look. This leather is as soft as butter and will feel like a second skin.
A cross between a puffer coat and a shirt jacket, the crazy cool shirt jacket is oversized and meant to be worn season after season.
Let's hear it for Rachel Comey's collaboration with Target. This Checkered Oversized Shirt Jacket is the most perfect relaxed and plush fit.