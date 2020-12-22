A nationally respected sexologist and social impact entrepreneur, Rebecca Alvarez Story works with womxn, couples, and teens to help them navigate a variety of sexual wellness topics and find holistic ways to maximize their sexual agency. She is the founder of Bloomi, the first online multi-brand marketplace for intimacy to revolutionize the sexual wellness category.

This past year has been full of hardships, loneliness, and self-growth. With millions of adults self-isolating, 2020 pushed us to learn how to connect with ourselves and our partners in new ways. This longing for connection means we started seeking out advice, tools, and resources to help us navigate intimacy. Tools such as sex toys have become more mainstream and are seen as wellness products, finally. But it’s not just a sextech boom we are seeing. There is an intimacy revolution on the horizon.

In 2018 when I launched Bloomi, I wrote a piece called "Why You Should Make the Switch to Clean Intimate Care," where I predicted the beginning of a revolution around intimacy. You see, intimacy is at the core of human interaction; we need connection to survive. This core human need isn’t just about sex, though. It’s broader than that. We all need intimacy and are even more in tune with our intimate health. The COVID pandemic has accelerated our desire to seek out resources and technologies in this category. Companies like Bloomi, a modern marketplace for intimacy and wellness, Ferly, a sex-education platform that promotes mindful sexual experiences, and All Bodies, which offers online health classes, have begun to democratize intimacy and make it accessible for all.

Ahead, I'm breaking down four drivers behind the intimate wellness revolution and why 2021 will be a winning year for all things intimacy.